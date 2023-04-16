April 16 Anadolu Agency Morning Briefing





In Türkiye: Turkish MECE satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Center in the United States Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the launch of the first Turkish-developed MECE satellite into orbit a “historic event”. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar: Turkish Armed Forces specialists have undergone the necessary training and are ready to operate the MECE Earth remote sensing satellite Trkiye is in the TOP-5 countries in terms of tourist flow to Azerbaijan Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a series of meetings in Istanbul Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Trkiye is concerned about the armed confrontation in Sudan Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: US to send Ukraine $5 billion in budget support Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive will take place in the near future Law on military spending growth of $14.6 billion entered into force in Ukraine Gazprom cuts gas transit to Europe via Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of personal sanctions against Russian citizens. In the world: Arab foreign ministers discuss political settlement in Syria SpaceX tests a super heavy Starship rocket French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the pension reform bill. South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold regular exercises Sudan plagued by fighting between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has announced that it expects Helsinki to comply with its obligations regarding the consulate in Aland The Cabinet of Ministers of Poland temporarily banned the import of Ukrainian grain Mercedes-Benz has withdrawn the license of its official dealership in Moldova The UN strongly condemns the armed confrontation in Sudan UK Foreign Secretary calls for an immediate end to violence in Sudan Minister of Religious Affairs and Inter-Religious Accord Abdul Shakur dies in car accident in Pakistan The African Union calls on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire The foreign ministers of the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed the situation in Sudan Armed clashes kill 25 in Sudan Other news from the region: Religious extremist group neutralized in Kyrgyzstan Baku and Tehran discussed status and prospects of bilateral relations Baku condemns the incident with the burning of the flag of Azerbaijan in Yerevan More than 500,000 EU citizens visited Belarus in one year without a visa Ashgabat and Tashkent discussed aspects of regional cooperation The European Weightlifting Federation condemned the provocation at the opening of the European Championship in Yerevan Turkish businessmen attended iftar in Baku The Azerbaijani national team, which refused to participate in the European Weightlifting Championship, held in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, returned to Baku The Anadolu Agency website publishes only part of the news in an abbreviated form, which is provided to subscribers through AA’s News Feed System (HAS).



