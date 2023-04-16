Politics
April 16 Anadolu Agency Morning Briefing
In Türkiye:
Turkish MECE satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Center in the United States
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the launch of the first Turkish-developed MECE satellite into orbit a “historic event”.
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar: Turkish Armed Forces specialists have undergone the necessary training and are ready to operate the MECE Earth remote sensing satellite
Trkiye is in the TOP-5 countries in terms of tourist flow to Azerbaijan
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held a series of meetings in Istanbul
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Trkiye is concerned about the armed confrontation in Sudan
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine:
US to send Ukraine $5 billion in budget support
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces counteroffensive will take place in the near future
Law on military spending growth of $14.6 billion entered into force in Ukraine
Gazprom cuts gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on the imposition of personal sanctions against Russian citizens.
In the world:
Arab foreign ministers discuss political settlement in Syria
SpaceX tests a super heavy Starship rocket
French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the pension reform bill.
South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold regular exercises
Sudan plagued by fighting between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has announced that it expects Helsinki to comply with its obligations regarding the consulate in Aland
The Cabinet of Ministers of Poland temporarily banned the import of Ukrainian grain
Mercedes-Benz has withdrawn the license of its official dealership in Moldova
The UN strongly condemns the armed confrontation in Sudan
UK Foreign Secretary calls for an immediate end to violence in Sudan
Minister of Religious Affairs and Inter-Religious Accord Abdul Shakur dies in car accident in Pakistan
The African Union calls on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire
The foreign ministers of the United States, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates discussed the situation in Sudan
Armed clashes kill 25 in Sudan
Other news from the region:
Religious extremist group neutralized in Kyrgyzstan
Baku and Tehran discussed status and prospects of bilateral relations
Baku condemns the incident with the burning of the flag of Azerbaijan in Yerevan
More than 500,000 EU citizens visited Belarus in one year without a visa
Ashgabat and Tashkent discussed aspects of regional cooperation
The European Weightlifting Federation condemned the provocation at the opening of the European Championship in Yerevan
Turkish businessmen attended iftar in Baku
The Azerbaijani national team, which refused to participate in the European Weightlifting Championship, held in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan, returned to Baku
