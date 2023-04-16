Mike Pompeo says he won’t run for president in 2024 | Mike Pompeo





Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he would not run for president in 2024.

Donald Trump’s staunch ally and advocate has pulled out of a contest that would have put him in competition with his former commander-in-chief.

After saying he weighed a race in January, the former Trump administration official and CIA director released a statement about the decision. To those of you disappointed by this announcement, my apologies, he said, calling it a personal choice.

And for those of you who are thrilled, know that I am 59 years old. There remain many other opportunities for which the timing may be more appropriate as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.

Pompeo, who also spoke about his decision on Fox News on Friday, would have been the second former Trump cabinet member to enter the race to challenge the former president for the 2024 GOP nomination, joining former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her campaign. in February. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also planning to enter the race and has stepped up his travels and activities in early voting primary and caucus states.

Where Haley and Pence have openly expressed their differences with Trump, Pompeo has had no public split with the former president and has not been berated by him, as have many of his potential rivals. Pompeo recently called Trump a big boss.

The former congressman graduated at the top of his class from the United States Military Academy in 1986 before spending five years on active duty, deployed for a time as a cavalry officer commanding tank movements along the border between NATO-supported Western Europe and the Soviet-occupied East. Europe.

The retired Army captain is a Harvard-educated lawyer who practiced law in Washington and founded two businesses in Wichita, an aerospace company and later an oil equipment manufacturer before entering politics.

Pompeo, a witty and sometimes gruff politician, easily won four consecutive terms in the United States House, representing Southern Kansas. He served on the House Intelligence Committee as well as the select committee investigating the deadly 2012 attack on the US mission in Benghazi, Libya.

The 2018 withdrawal from the Iran deal and the imposition of crippling sanctions have led to death threats against Pompeo, who remains under round-the-clock security protection provided by the State Department.

I can’t tell you how heartwarming and humbling it was when strangers told me they were praying for me to run to defend the Judeo-Christian heritage of our nation, our families and our country as the most outstanding in the history of civilization, Pompeos said.

