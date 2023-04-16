Lula says US should stop ‘encouraging’ war in Ukraine

“The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union must start talking about peace,” Lula told reporters in Beijing after a visit where he met President Xi Jinping.

Thus, the international community will be able to “convince” Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky that “peace is in the interest of the whole world”, he declared before leaving for the United Arab Emirates.

Lula’s visit to China, Brazil’s top trading partner, focused on strengthening ties and spreading the message that “Brazil is back” as a key player on the world stage.

He is carrying out a delicate balancing act because he is also trying to get closer to Washington. His visit, which included an economic agenda in Shanghai and a more political agenda in Beijing, comes after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in February.

Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil imposed sanctions on Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine, and both seek to position themselves as mediators to achieve peace.

Prior to the trip, Lula had offered to create a group of countries to mediate in the war, and said he would discuss it in Beijing.

Asked about the progress of this initiative after his conversation with Xi, Lula did not give details.

“It’s important to have patience” to talk with Putin and Zelensky, he said.

“But above all, it is necessary to convince the countries supplying arms, encouraging the war, to stop”.

RELATED STORIES:

Brazilian Lula tells Zelensky he wants to help peace in Ukraine



Your subscription could not be registered. Try Again.



Your subscription was successful.



Read more