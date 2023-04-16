Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, IPL Records & Stats For IPL 2023





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: IPL 2023 Match #23 will take place on April 16 between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royals of Rajasthan (RR) at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT started their season by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and won three out of four matches, with a single loss against KKR. On the other hand, RR won their last game against CSK and three matches out of four this season against SRH, DC and CSK. GT currently owns the 3rd place on the points table, While RR holds the 1st place in the points table. GT vs RR match details: Tournament: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Place: Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad Advertisement Date and hour : April 16, 7:30 p.m. (EAST) Live stream details: Jio Cinema, Star Sport Network Capacity of Narendra Modi Stadium (full overview): Narendra Modi Stadium Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the finest stadiums in the country and also a iconic land. This stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, with a capacity of 1,32,000 spectators. This place is the Stadium of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL. The stadium has memorable matches, including the IPL final 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. He also hosted the Namaste Trump Event in 2020 and the quarterfinal of the 2011 ICC World Cup against Australia. Additionally, the stadium hosted India’s first day-night test against England. THE little master Sunil Gavaskar has completed his 10,000 strokes in test cricket here. In the upcoming clash, see how Gujarat fares against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in this emblematic place will be exciting. RR won his recent matches in Tata IPL 2023. GT expects to record another win this season against RR so they take two most important points. Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: The Narendra Modi Stadium ground is well known for promoting the batters, because he has a five-layer red soil surface that allows them to play shots in all directions. The stadium is famous for organize high score matches between two strong teams. The red and black soil provides very little help for spinners then the fast bowlers. Moreover, the ground the dimensions are largepreventing hitters from playing big shots so they don’t easily cross the boundary. The match between GT and RR at Narendra Modi Stadium is it looks excitingas both teams are performing very well this season. Gujarat Titans Upcoming matches at this venue: Correspondence between Date Time GT versus RR April 16, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT versus MI April 25, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs. DC May 2, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs LSG May 7, 2023 3:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs. SRH May 15, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records: Matches played: 20 Hit 1st won: 8 Flying 2nd won: 12 The highest score: 207/7 by KKR Lowest rating: 102/10 by RR Average score: 164 Weather forecast for Narendra Modi Stadium: Weather report According to weather reports, Ahmedabad will experience a temperature of around 35 degrees Celsiusand the wind speed would be about 6km/h. The temperature will drop in the the night at 24 degrees Celsius. In addition, the humidity level is around 19%. The air quality index(AQI) is about 152, with smoke, which may affect the general air quality during the match. There is no chance of rain During the match. Also read this: BCCI proposes to move WPL24 to Diwali window to create gap with IPL For more information, visit the official website: IPLT20

