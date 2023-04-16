JI chief meets with Imran, Shehbaz to end standoff – Journal





LAHORE: Emir Jamaat-i-Islami Sirajul Haq launched a consensus offensive on Saturday, holding meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Imran Khan within hours and reported a positive response from both sides to his initiative, aimed at bringing the belligerents closer to holding talks on the issue of elections.

Mr. Haq first called Prime Minister Shehbaz and then met with Mr. Khan at their residences in Model Town and Zaman Park, respectively, according to a JI press release.

While party sources view the Zaman Park meeting as a major development on the road to forward-looking consultations between the two parties, Mr Khan said the PTI is always ready to engage within the framework of the Constitution, but not with the corrupt and the looters of the national wealth.

During their meeting, Mr. Haq suggested that a committee be set up to develop a broader consensus for holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eventually across the country.

Siraj claims to have received a positive response from both sides; plans to meet Zardari after Eid

Mr. Khan, flanked by his chief of staff, Senator Shibli Faraz, also discussed the political and security situation across the country with the head of the Jamaat, as well as alleged human rights violations committed by the interim governments of PDM and Punjab.

Both parties agreed to continue consultations on a regular basis.

As part of his efforts to bring all parties to the negotiating table, Mr Haq plans to meet with PPP chief Asif Zardari after Eid and expects a breakthrough within the next two weeks, sources say. JI.

Earlier, when meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz, Haq said that as prime minister he was responsible for Pakistan’s 230 million citizens. Therefore, he added, the prime minister should show up before others with [an] open heart to seek a solution to the current crises.

The JI chief pointed out that Pakistan was simultaneously hit by political, constitutional and economic crises. These issues, he added, could only be resolved if politicians entered into a dialogue.

He stressed that the judiciary and the establishment were not the right forums to approach to break the political deadlock. He said all parties should develop a consensus on general elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and Imran Khan appreciated Mr. Haq’s efforts and assured him of their full cooperation, agreeing that the elections were the way to lead the country out of economic, political and constitutional crises.

Mr. Sharif said that PML-N was ready to cooperate with JI if the latter wished to play a positive role on issues of national importance, according to the Jamaats press release. He stressed that everyone should step out of stubbornness and show flexibility to develop consensus.

JI Deputy Emir Liaquat Baloch and Secretary General Ameerul Azim accompanied Haq to the meetings.

Posted in Dawn, April 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1747874/ji-chief-meets-imran-shehbaz-to-end-impasse The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related