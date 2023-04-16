25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

This marked the beginning of the UK’s suffering, whatever the end, although the omens seemed dire. On April 10, Good Friday 1998, the framework agreement was signed to resolve the disputes caused by the conflict. Since the division of the island in 1921, Protestants have enjoyed supremacy, to the detriment of Catholics.

Sunak: “The Good Friday Agreement was a historic moment”

In 1969, British troops carried out massacres in Ballymurphy, Newry, Bloody Sunday or Springhill. In 1993, John Hume and Gerry Adams signed the Downing Street Declaration guaranteeing self-determination for Northern Ireland. This meant the loss of all Protestant privileges, unless compromised. In the last elections, the DUP lost its hegemony to Sinn Fin and the trade unionists refused to form a government, which until now had been their servant, paralyzing political and commercial activity.

This is why BREXIT is not a simple mistake made by people indifferent to the empire, but an expression of the complex that afflicts the British, who had to put up with de Gaulle’s refusal to join the Common Market and who saw the founders through the compromise Formula to save pride, but in exchange for exceptions and significant concessions such as the “English check”, which meant that Brussels had to give up large sums of money to avoid disputes.

As well as the EU’s flexible immigration policy and the rejection of racism against blacks and yellows. Donald Trump encouraged the ousted and liar Boris Johnson to slam the door of the European Union by promising a very advantageous trade agreement with the United States. Now in court for a coup, Boris is ousted and his successor, Liz Truss, lasts a month.

These trenches were followed by Rishi Sunak, a wealthy Indian scion destined for English pride, who imposed the Horse Rule, agreeing to the Northern Irish Border Agreement, its loss of sovereignty and a referendum. insult. The merger of the north with the republic since Sinn Fin holds hegemony in both. There are rumors of renegotiation to save their dignity by forgetting the EU on BREXIT.