Want to go home? Check the latest train and plane rules!

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Eid al-Fitr in Indonesia is synonymous with the tradition of returning to one’s hometown, that is, going home. Few people in the homeland use public transport such as trains or planes.

So, before leaving on a return trip, there are a number of things the public should also know about the travel requirements after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoked the status of implementing restrictions on community activities (PPKM)

As is known, since March 2023 the government has officially changed the name of the PeduliLindungi application to SatuSehat. With this change, the conditions for boarding vehicles and planes are also adjusted.

Since the PPKM was revoked by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) late last year, there has actually been no change in the circular letter regarding the requirements of people using public transport.

However, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian actually issued Interior Minister Instruction Number 53 of 2022 in response to Jokowi’s dismissal of the PPKM. All provisions relating to PPKM have been repealed by Inmendagri.

Note, the use of the Peduli Lindungi app is still in one of the sayings. Namely to enter or use public facilities, including for domestic travelers (PPDN) by public transport. Thus, SatuSehat Mobile can replace PeduliLindungi.

Thus, it can be concluded that the conditions for boarding planes and trains are still the same as before. Because there hasn’t been a circular yet.

Here are the requirements according to the Nataru 2023 Handbook of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, quoted Sunday (4/16/2023):

1. Boarding requirements:

1. Domestic travelers (PPDN) are required to use Care for Protection (SATUSEHAT) as a condition of travel.

2. NDPI aged 18 and over must have received the third dose of vaccine (booster).

3. DPDNs with the status of “foreigners from abroad” aged 18 and over, must have received the second vaccine.

4. NDPI aged 6 to 17 must have received the second dose of vaccine.

5. DPDN aged 6 to 17 who come from trips abroad are exempted from the obligation to vaccinate.

6. DPDNs under the age of 6 are exempt from vaccination requirements, but are required to travel with an attendant who has met Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

7. If the PPDN meets the above requirements, it is no longer necessary to show the results of the PCR test or the rapid antigen test. However, they still have to apply strict sanitary protocols.

8. DPDNs with specific health conditions or comorbid illnesses that prevent travelers from receiving the vaccine are exempt from this vaccination requirement.

9. This rule makes an exception for pioneer users of PPDN air transport, including flights in border areas of 3T areas and limited services.

2. Driving conditions:

1. 18 and over

a) Third mandatory vaccine (booster)

b) Foreigners who come from trips abroad must be vaccinated a second time

b) Not/have not been vaccinated for medical reasons must present a medical certificate from a public hospital

2. Age 6-12 years old

a) Second obligatory vaccination

b) Derived from trips abroad, vaccines are not mandatory

c) Not/not yet vaccinated, must have certificate of non-vaccination from Puskesmas facility/health department for certain reasons, or must be accompanied by parents/adults who have received full vaccinations (Vaccine 1, Vaccine 2 and reminder 1) during the trip. In the event that the parents/adult companions have not received full vaccinations for health reasons, this must be proven by a certificate from the doctor in charge of the service in accordance with the provisions of the health protocol for travelers.

3. Age 13-17 years old

a) Second obligatory vaccination

b) Derived from trips abroad, vaccines are not mandatory

c) Not/have not been vaccinated for medical reasons must present a medical certificate from a public hospital

4. Clients under the age of 6 are not required to be vaccinated and are not required to show negative rapid test antigen or RT-PCR results, but must be accompanied by a companion who meets travel requirements.

