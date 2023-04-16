Jim Jordan says he’s ‘100% for President Trump’ in 2024 amid ongoing legal issues





INDIANAPOLIS Conservative Brandon Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday he was “100% for President Trump” in the 2024 presidential election despite ongoing legal issues facing the former president.

Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of his speech at the National Rifle Association convention, Jordan argued that Trump was the only president to do what he said he was going to do, and did it successfully despite the entire political establishment that stood against him.

“No one has demonstrated that they will do what they say and do things like him, and he did that with everyone in this town against him. And that’s what I always respect about of President Trump, and I’m for him all the way,” Jordan said when asked about the increasingly heated Republican presidential primary contest.

GOP CONGRESSMAN TRAVELS TO OFFICE OF MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY ALVIN BRAGG

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives to speak at the 152nd National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 2023. (ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Pictures)

Along with his certainty about Trump’s candidacy, Jordan emphasized that he “likes” all current and potential candidates, and is “friends” with each of them.

“I just spoke to Vice President Pence. Great guy, Governor DeSantis, great guy. When we formed the Freedom Caucus, there were nine of us. He was one of nine. But I’m 100% for President Trump,” he said. .

Jordan has been one of Trump’s staunchest defenders against charges of falsifying business documents brought against him by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg last week, and has launched an investigation into the latter over his efforts targeting the former president, which includes subpoenas to provide documents related to the investigation to the House Judiciary Committee later this month.

JORDAN WITHDRAWS BRAGG’S TRIAL: HE USED FEDERAL FUNDS TO POINT TRUMP FOR NO CRIME

Bragg, in turn, sued Jordan over the subpoenas alleging he was trying to mount a campaign of intimidation over his lawsuit against Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks on the impeachment of Donald Trump on April 4, 2023. (Fox News)

In addition to expressing his support for Trump, Jordan told Fox that Republicans must win the election to prevent Democrats from eroding Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

“I always tell people that the Second Amendment is right next to the First for a reason. That’s damn important, and we have to understand that and not let the left continue to crumble because at the end of the day, they want to get rid of it,” he said. .

TRUMP MOCKS DESANTIS, PENCE DURING STUMP’S SPEECH AT NRA CONVENTION

“But whether it’s the crazy red flag laws, whether it’s what the ATF does with the gun splint rule, and so on. They keep snacking, but their end goal is to s get rid of it, and we have to stop it,” he added.

Jordan argued that when Democrats call on Republicans to meet them in the middle on gun legislation, their definition of meeting in the middle was “to take your gun away” and “take the guns away from Americans.” respectful of the law”.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“You can’t meet them in the middle because we fundamentally disagree. Our Constitution fundamentally disagrees with where they want to go,” he said.

“And again, I think people who have common sense and logic understand that these tragedies are terrible. We wish they never happened. But the answer is not to take the guns away. law-abiding American citizens,” he said, referring to recent shootings of people in Louisville, Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan added that the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives is seeking to pass a resolution to block a new Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule banning stabilizing gun straps.

Brandon Gillespie is associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jim-jordan-president-trump-2024-legal-issues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related