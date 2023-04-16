Tiger hunting. This is how Xi Jinping systematically declares war on corruption

Xi Jinping, President of China, has set himself the goal of fighting corruption among the political elite. Image: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Since 2012, Xi Jinping has embarked on a “tiger hunt”: it is an anti-corruption campaign that the head of the Chinese government is pushing tenaciously. A database now shows for the first time how stubbornly the president is pursuing the strategy.

No time? blue news summarize for you Xi Jinping wants to rid his Communist Party of the “cancer” of corruption.

This is why the Chinese president has been leading an anti-corruption campaign since 2012.

A study by an inequality researcher now shows for the first time just how much this strategy is gaining momentum.

Whether Sun Lijun, Fu Zhenghua or Xiao Jianhua: the three men share a similar destiny. Until a few months ago, they belonged to the Chinese ruling elite.

Prior to his arrest and sentencing to life imprisonment in September, Sun Lijun served as deputy police minister and Fu Zhengua served as justice minister. And billionaire entrepreneur Xiao Jianhua ended up behind bars for 13 years – despite best connections in Communist Party circles – for embezzlement and corruption.

The bitter clash of the three once influential men is closely linked to the anti-corruption campaign launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2012. More “Daily newspaper” writing, the Central Disciplinary Commission has since located four million executives and civil servants, of whom 3.7 million have been found guilty.

Xi Jinping wants to eradicate the “cancer” of corruption

With harsh rhetoric, Jinping repeatedly made clear that he wanted to rid his party of the “cancer” of corruption. In this context, the Head of State called for a hunt for “flies”, that is to say the minor civil servants, and “tigers”, the influential executives of the party.

As is often the case, little official information on China’s actions has been released so far. Most of it was hearsay or anecdotes, such as Sun Lijun’s testimony about the bribes given to him “in boxes disguised as seafood”.

Chinese Head of State and Party Leader: Xi Jinping mainly targets so-called “tigers” in his fight against corruption. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

But it’s over now. A database by inequality researcher Branko Milanović and his colleagues Li Yang and Yaoki Lin provides a compilation of 1,451 cases of “tigers” convicted of corruption between 2012 and 2021.

With the exception of seven, all were members of the Communist Party, the majority, at 70%, belonged to the government apparatus. Another larger proportion came from public enterprises at 20%. It is also striking that the higher the offender was in the hierarchy, the more lucrative the money flows and the more corrupt the structures.

Growing inequalities in the Chinese population

In Chinese power circles, corrupt practices were already implemented in such a way that Milanović described them as a “systemic component” in his book “Global Capitalism”. The expert explains that this is also related to the flexibility of the rule of law principles in the Chinese system: “It not only allows leaders to control the system more effectively, but also allows others (including the ‘elite) to gain benefits through embezzlement or bribes’.

Although large swathes of the elite would benefit from such structures, if the party leadership around Xi Jinping let it run free, there would be a problem. Because China suffers from growing inequality within the country, harsh repression by the Communist Party is necessary, if only to maintain its own claim to legitimacy as leader.

According to the World Inequality Database, since 1990, the percentage share of China’s top earners in total income has increased by 90%. For comparison: in the United States, the database only shows a 30% increase in the same time frame.

China improves its corruption index

The numbers, which focus on the “Tigers”, are particularly striking. According to the study, the legal income of a civil servant is 3.5 times higher than that of the urban population. If corruption is added to this, the annual income of a corrupt official can be multiplied by a factor of 8 to 14.

The anti-corruption campaign is also helping leader Xi Jinping on another level. This gives him the tools to discredit potential political opponents. So just look good? It’s not that simple either, as the impact of Xi’s campaign is also expressed in numbers. In Transparency International’s corruption index, China fell from 80th place in 2012 to 65th place last year.

Nevertheless, Milanovic suspects that China will not take the corruption prosecution to extremes. “I don’t think the anti-corruption campaign is really about eradicating corruption today and making it impossible in the future.” Instead, the initiative should “put back these forces for a period of time to drive up the cost of corruption and thus bring it under control.”