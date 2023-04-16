



Journalist:

Fauziah Rahimi| Jokowi Appoints Luhut as Head of Palm Oil Management Task Force– RADARUTARA.ID – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has officially formed the Task Force for Improving Palm Oil Industry Governance and Maximizing State Revenue, aka the working group on the governance of the palm oil industry. The Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Suahasil Nazara, have been appointed to head this working group. Luhut became the Chairman of the Steering Committee with two representatives, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud Md. While Suahasil became Director General. This was determined by Jokowi through Presidential Decree (Kepres) No. 9 of 2023 regarding the improvement of palm oil industry governance and optimization of state revenue dated April 14 2003. READ ALSO: After Viral Lampung Criticism, Bima Admits Family Receives Threats In addition to managing and improving the governance of the palm oil industry, this task force was also formed to settle and recover state tax and non-tax revenues in this industry. In this working group, the director is responsible for giving directives to the implementers regarding the acceleration of the management of industrial governance and the recovery of these revenues. Then, the director will ensure monitoring and evaluation. Meanwhile, executors are tasked with establishing strategic policies, leading legal efforts, and mapping state entitlements from state revenue from taxes and non-taxes for the use of palm land. oil. However, this working group is not empowered to deal with cases in the area of ​​criminal law related to palm oil that are handled by law enforcement officials, currently in the process of legal action or who have received a court order having the force of permanent law, as indicated in article 7. READ ALSO: After his departure, here is the situation of the house of Mak Mbull, owner of Arisan Bodong The working group will work from April 14, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Every six months, the working group’s managing chair will report on the progress of the implementation of the work of the working group for improving governance. of the palm oil industry and the optimization of state revenues. * Source:





