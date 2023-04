Nearly 45,000 migrants have entered UK since Rwanda deal announced, analysis finds | Political news

Nearly 45,000 people have arrived in the UK on small boats since the government signed its ‘world first’ to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, according to a new analysis. A review of government figures by the Press Association shows that since January 1 almost 5,000 people have crossed the Channel to the UK, including more than 1,000 in the last week alone. A year ago today, the government – then led by Boris Johnson – announced the deal with the East African nation. But 365 days later, no flights have taken off due to legal challenges filed against the policy. In November it was confirmed that the government had so far spent at least £140m on the scheme. The first deportation flight was due to take off last June, but was blocked by a legal challenge from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The Prime Minister promised in January to end Channel crossings by migrants when describing its five priorities for his first year in office. In an interview with ConservativeHome on Thursday, Rishi Sunak conceded his plan to shut down small boats ‘won’t happen overnight’ . And when asked if he would achieve that by the next general election – widely expected in 2024 – Mr Sunak appeared to dodge the question. Instead of the Rwandan plan, the government recently unveiled the Illegal Migration Billwhich is currently making its way through parliament. The legislation includes a promise to “detain and expeditiously deport” migrants and asylum seekers who enter the country illegally through the dangerous Channel crossings, and a pledge to remove options to challenge or appeal the law. ‘expulsion. But critics described the plans as ‘unworkable’, questioned whether they respect international human rights laws and raised concerns about how children will be treated. A Home Office spokesman said: “Our partnership on migration and economic development will see people who arrive in the UK via unsafe and illegal routes relocated to Rwanda, where they will have the opportunity to settle down and rebuild their lives. “Rwanda is a safe and secure country and is ready to welcome and support refugees – arrangements are in place for housing, education and employment, with an estimated capacity to relocate several thousand people. “We have a strong relationship with Rwanda and both parties are equally committed to implementing the policy and seeing people relocated as soon as possible.”

