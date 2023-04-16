Karl Rove: Rise in Trump attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in 2024





Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove lashed out at former President Trump on Saturday, saying he was “worried” about a potential challenge from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his the 2024 GOP primary.

Rove commented on a new attack ad from a Trump political action committee that targeted DeSantis, mocking the Florida governor for a reported story that he ate pudding with his fingers and was generally socially awkward.

“Donald Trump is worried about Ron DeSantis, otherwise why would he be there now before DeSantis was even a candidate?” Rove told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

DeSantis, despite teasing a bid for the White House for months, has not officially declared his candidacy for the presidency. Trump, however, led the Republican race in hypothetical 2024 polls against DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and others rumored to be launching a bid soon, like the former vice president. Mike Pence.

Rove said Trump’s singular focus on poking fun at his political rivals and negative ads is “not smart” and likely won’t help him win.

“Every time Donald Trump sees someone he’s upset about, he demands that (his team) go after them and that’s not smart,” Rove said. “At the end of the day, if Donald Trump wants to win an election — he lost in 2020, he was 94% Republican — do you think that’s going to encourage people who want to save Medicare and Social Security to do bankruptcy ? ”

“He needs to lay out his vision and spend less time worrying about personally attacking other Republicans,” he added.

Rove also said Republicans should be united in 2024 and that negative ads and personal attacks are not the solution.

“He’s sitting there in Mar-a-Lago thinking slurs against his fellow Republicans and then expecting them to line up behind him in the November election if he wins the nomination,” did he declare. “It’s the wrong way to do it.”

Trump attorney recuses himself from classified documents case

The former White House deputy chief of staff also said the attacks had scared off many independent voters who are key to winning the election. Although the strategy worked in 2016, it will not work again, he said.

“You can pull that act off a bit when you run against Hillary Clinton,” Rove said. “He failed to run against Joe Biden and he’s in worse shape today than he was two years ago.”

Recent polls have placed Trump far ahead of DeSantis, with a Morning Consult poll earlier this month giving him a 33-point lead in a hypothetical primary.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3952335-karl-rove-trumps-increased-attacks-show-hes-worried-about-desantis-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related