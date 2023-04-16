GT vs RR Presentation Report from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





The 23rd game of the current 16th Indian Premier League season will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royal tomorrow (Sunday), at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT and RR had won their previous respective matches and are currently placed third and first respectively in the points table. As Gujarat successfully chased a target for the 11th time in 12 games since the previous season last Thursday, Rajasthan became the first IPL team to defend a score below 190 this year, after Sandeep Sharma kept his blood -cold against CSK during the final ended last Wednesday. So, with both teams on a roll early in the season, expect a cracker of a contest Sunday night. Narendra Modi Stadium GT vs RR pitch report Details of the previous match at Narendra Modi Stadium were etched in the minds of cricket fans as they witnessed a special Rinku Singh against GT, in which he smashed five consecutive Sixes in the last five deliveries of the match for miraculously take KKR. line. The contest had turned out to be a high-scoring thriller, with 411 runs collectively scored by both teams from 40 Overs. While the surface will again help batters tomorrow as well, it’s unlikely to be a batter’s paradise like most other venues in the country. Pacers (with the new ball) and spinners will have a role to play in Ahmedabad tomorrow, with the pitch likely to provide an equally tough contest with bat and ball. Expect the captain to win the Toss on the pitch first, as the venue hasn’t been ideal for defending totals for the past two seasons. Likely changes to GT and RR playing XI tomorrow Left-arm pacer RR Trent Boult is likely to feature in tomorrow’s game against GT, having been rested in the previous game due to a minor issue. As for Gujarat, there are no injury concerns left in the side till the time of writing.

