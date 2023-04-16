Donald Trump roasts Ron DeSantis for being ‘outclassed’ by Mickey Mouse





Former President Donald Trump has mocked Ron DeSantis’ feud with Disney and slammed his response to the Florida floods as he takes another swipe at his expected Republican rival in the 2024 election.

Trump referenced DeSantis’ dispute with the company over control of the Walt Disney World District Board of Supervisors. In short, Disney World, located near Orlando, has long enjoyed a special tax district designation that essentially allowed Disney to self-govern the resort. In February, DeSantis and the Florida Legislature moved to curtail Disney’s autonomy by taking control of the District Board of Supervisors. It comes nearly 11 months after the company publicly spoke out against what critics have dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which bars teachers from educating children about sexual orientation and gender identity up to third grade.

But DeSantis’ apparent victory seemed to crumble when, according to the New York Times, the governor and new appointees realized that the Disney-controlled board, in one of its final actions, had failed. essentially stripped of most of his power. Disney CEO Bob Iger called DeSantis to discuss the disagreement.

This combo image shows Donald Trump (left) next to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The former US president took a number of jabs at DeSantis who is set to declare a 2024 presidential election. Getty Images

“First Ron DeSanctimonious was foiled, foiled and embarrassed by Mickey Mouse and Disney,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Now, as Fort Lauderdale faces the worst flooding in 100 years, DeSanctus is on the road with his ‘ghost’ campaign for president, instead of tending to the people of Florida,” he added.

The mayor of Fort Lauderdale said Thursday that DeSantis did not call him to check on the city after it was severely flooded this week following heavy rains that closed major roads and turned the airport into a lake. DeSantis acknowledged the flooding by declaring a state of emergency for Broward County on his Twitter page.

NBC News reported that DeSantis was in Ohio for a GOP event on Thursday as part of his nationwide tour for his book The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival. Although he has not officially declared a 2024 candidacy, the book tour is seen as a precursor to his presidential run.

With Trump and DeSantis leading the polls for the GOP race, the former president has stepped up his attacks on the Florida governor.

Beneath Trump’s latest jab at DeSantis on Truth Social was the former president’s statement in March, in which he called him “an average governor” and criticized his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic and past votes on social security and health insurance.

As Trump continues to lead in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, NBC News reported that DeSantis was calling some members of the state’s congressional delegation to persuade them to stop endorsing Trump who has already the support of four Republican members of Congress from Florida. Newsweek emailed DeSantis’ office for comment.

