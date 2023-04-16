Fool the country once, shame on us. But not twice.





Breaking: Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, will never be charged for anything and to celebrate this achievement, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China have invited the United States to address at the April Fools’ Congress! Yes, fool that he is, he convinced himself and millions of MAGA minions that he was above it all and could not be charged. March saw him come in as a liar and come away lambasted. And while his most ardent followers and Fake News propagandists are outraged by alleged political persecution, they may decide to distance themselves during and after his trial. During his tenure as president, Republicans had two chances to get rid of this miscreant but chose to look the other way. Rest assured that the leaders of the world’s most repressive regimes closely monitor the operation of a truly democratic judicial system. Perhaps our legislators would be wise to study the legal systems of these dictatorships and hopefully recognize that their form of justice is a cruel April Fool’s joke that never ends. It would be a sobering reminder of the dangers of absolute power. People also read… Completed Thruway rest stops don’t get rave reviews

Trump's indictment is unprecedented in American history, but when weighed against his ideas for leadership in developing countries, including his January 6, 2021 coup attempt, this should surprise no one, especially Trump. Like everyone else, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, though he has shown a knack for getting involved while blaming others. It would be a great relief to the American public and our allies if we returned to a fully functioning multi-party democracy out of Trump's shadow, repaired the massive damage done by him, instituted the necessary reforms in all aspects of life in this country and the world and, to paraphrase the late Rodney King, learning to get along again. This is not a joke.

