Army chief is Pakistan’s most powerful person: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan





Lahore: The army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistani politics and everyone follows his decisions, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan says, criticizing the military establishment for siding with “mafias corruption” of the country to ensure that he would not return to power. Addressing supporters of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from his Zaman Park residence here on Friday evening, Khan urged the people to stand with the Supreme Court as the “imported government” attempts to knock him down.

“The army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistani politics. Everyone follows his decisions. The military establishment sides with the corrupt mafia – Sharifs and Zardaris – just to make sure I don’t come back in power,” he said.

The coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League and Nawaz has imposed an “undeclared ban” on the broadcast of the PTI leader’s speeches by the country’s electronic media.

Expressing his serious concerns over the division of the country’s Supreme Court, Khan said it would be a great tragedy for the country.

“The division of the Supreme Court will be a great tragedy. I call on the nation to stand with the Supreme Court at a time when this imported government is doing everything possible to discredit it.

“Let me tell you…democracy in Pakistan is hanging by a thread which is called the Supreme Court and everyone who wants democracy in the country should support it,” the player said. 70-year-old cricket turned politician.

The head of the PTI said that if the government did not stop conspiring against the supreme court and continued to defy the implementation of its decision to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, the nation must prepare to descend into the street after Eid. “I will lead this campaign from the front,” he said.

Khan also reminded the military establishment that they must bear in mind that they can no longer be able to force the nation to accept “corrupt leaders”.

“The establishment should be aware that when a nation rises up violent tactics do not work. Torture and excesses have been committed before against my party leaders and workers to silence them, but this does not didn’t work. And it won’t work. again…I want to tell them,” he said.

Khan, who was shot and wounded after an attack on his rally in Punjab in November, reiterated that plans were underway in powerful circles in the country to have him killed.

Earlier, he named senior ISI officer Major General Faisal Naseer, whom Khan calls ‘Dirty Harry’, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah behind the attempt on his life. .

