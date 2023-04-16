Trump campaign says it saw surge in donations after indictment





Former President Donald Trump raised a total of $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 through his joint fundraising committee and campaign and saw an increase in donations after he was indicted by a grand jury for Manhattan on March 30 according to new figures provided by his campaign.

The campaign told CNN it also raised $15.4 million within two weeks of the charges being filed against the former president, showing how strongly its supporters rallied behind Trump after learning of the act. of accusation.

The Trump campaign said the fundraising numbers suggest his legal troubles have benefited him both politically and financially at least in the short term and energized his base as he continues to campaign for his third strike at the Presidency.

Politico first reported Trump’s first-quarter fundraising numbers.

The Trump campaign previously said on March 31 that it had raised $4 million within 24 hours of his indictment being first announced. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

During the first quarter, from January 1 to March 31, Trump received a total of 541,971 donations, according to figures provided by his campaign. The average donation was around $34.

By comparison, Trump received 312,564 donations in the two weeks after charges were filed against the former president, beginning March 30, with the average donation coming in at around $49.

Prior to the indictment, the former president was making around $168,000 a day between January 1 and March 30. It’s unclear whether the boost the Trump campaign says it has received since his indictment will carry over into the second quarter.

The former president raised funds for his 2024 presidential bid through his campaign and political action committee, Save America PAC. Documents filed Saturday night with the Federal Election Commission show that $14.4 million from the first quarter went to Trump’s main campaign account.

The figure lags behind the $30 million he raised in the first quarter of the 2020 election cycle, when he was still in the Oval Office.

In total, the Trump campaign spent $3.5 million in the first quarter and had $13.9 million in cash as of March 31.

More than $727,000 of his campaign dollars during the three-month period funded the payroll, according to filings. Just over $488,000 went to TAG Air Inc., the Trump-owned company that operates his planes.

Other Republicans who have announced their 2024 candidacies include former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, whose campaign said she raised $11 million in the six weeks following the launch of his candidacy on February 15. It ended March with $7.8. million in the bank, according to his campaign.

Another South Carolinian, Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who announced a presidential exploratory committee on Wednesday after the end of the first quarter, announced on Saturday that he has nearly $22 million left in his Senate campaign account in March, 31st. It’s money that Scott could transfer directly. on a presidential campaign account.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who declared his candidacy for the GOP nomination in February, loaned his campaign $10.25 million and raised about $1.2 million from contributors through March 31 . He had nearly $9.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter, his FEC deposit shows.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a 2024 GOP presidential bid, has built up a sizable war chest through his state-level fundraising committee. Friends of Ron DeSantis have more than $85 million remaining in their coffers, according to recent state records.

He faces restrictions on using the money for a presidential bid, but it could potentially be transferred to another committee supporting his candidacy.

Already, a pro-DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, launched in March, reported raising $30 million in early April. The group recently launched what its organizers say will be a seven-figure ad buy, highlighting DeSantis’ biography and record as governor of Florida.

Details on Trump’s fundraising after the first quarter ends on March 31 won’t be released to regulators for several months.

On Friday, the former president filed his personal financial disclosure report with the FEC, giving the public a first look at his post-presidential finances. The 101-page report provided new insights into Trump’s finances since leaving office, including his social media business and last year’s sale of digital trading cards known as NFTs, or tokens. fungible.

This story has been updated with additional information.

