The G7 pledges to step up its efforts towards renewable energy and zero carbon

SAPPORO, Japan — Energy and environment ministers from wealthy Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to work to accelerate the shift to cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out power stations coal as they wrap up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city. from Sapporo.

G-7 leaders released a statement setting out their commitments. The 36-page document was prepared ahead of a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.

Japan has won the endorsement of other G-7 nations for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear power to help ensure its energy security.

Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic disruptions, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition to net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 at the latest, the statement said.

He said leaders recognized the importance of finding efficient, affordable and diverse sources of energy, underscoring our commitment to implement immediate, short- and medium-term action during this critical decade.

The call for action comes as China and other developing countries step up calls for help to phase out fossil fuels and stabilize energy prices and supplies amid disruptions from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The issue of setting a timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants has been a long-standing sticking point. Japan depends on coal for nearly a third of its electricity generation and is also promoting the use of so-called clean coal, using technology to capture carbon emissions, to produce hydrogen which only produces water when used as fuel.

The document released on Sunday reiterated the need to urgently reduce carbon emissions and achieve a mostly carbon-free electricity sector by 2035.

The stipulation that it is primarily clean energy leaves room for the pursuit of fossil fuel energy. But ministers agreed to prioritize measures to phase out coal-fired power stations that do not use mechanisms to capture emissions and prevent them from escaping into the atmosphere.

We call for and will work with other countries to end new coal-fired power generation projects around the world as soon as possible to accelerate the transition to clean energy in a fair way, the document says.

G-7 countries account for 40% of global economic activity and a quarter of global carbon emissions. Their actions are essential, but so is their support for less wealthy nations who often suffer the worst effects of climate change while having the fewest resources to mitigate those impacts.

Emissions in advanced economies are falling, although they have historically been higher. The United States alone accounts for about a quarter of historic global carbon emissions, while emerging markets and developing economies now account for more than two-thirds of global carbon emissions.

The chair-elect of the upcoming UN climate talks, COP28, who was also attending the talks in Sapporo, issued a statement urging G-7 countries to increase financial support for developing country energy transitions own.

Sultan Al Jaber urged his fellow leaders to help deliver a “new deal” on climate finance to boost efforts to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and help protect the biodiversity, especially in developing countries.

We need to make a fairer deal for the countries of the South,” he said. Reaching the people and places that need it most is not enough.

He said developed countries must follow through on the $100 billion pledge they made at the 2009 COP15 meeting. The next talks will be held in Dubai at the end of November.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva issued a joint statement saying that we remain very concerned that funding from developed countries continues to fall short of the $100 billion pledge. per year.

Lula met Xi on Friday in Beijing.

Economic development is the first defense against climate change, India’s environment minister Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

The global goal of reaching net zero by 2050 requires improved scaling of emissions by developed countries, Yadav said. This will give countries like India the space to achieve the development required for their people, which will provide the necessary defense against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution.

Al Jaber urged international financial institutions to better support efforts to minimize and mitigate climate change given the need to dramatically and rapidly increase renewable energy generation capacity.

As G-7 energy and environment ministers wrapped up their two-day meetings in Sapporo, further south in the mountain town of Karuizawa, G-7 foreign ministers grappled with other common concerns, including regional security and the war in Ukraine.