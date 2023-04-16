US Commerce Secy recalls meeting PM Modi and visiting India

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an incredible visionary. She called India’s prime minister the most popular global leader with the commitment and desire to push India forward as a global power, according to news agency PTI.

Raimondo recounted his recent interactions with Prime Minister Modi, at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday. She was in India last month for the India-US Business Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meeting. She led a high-level trade delegation to India.

She said, I had an amazing opportunity to spend more than 1.5 hours with Prime Minister Modi. He’s the world’s most popular leader for a reason. He is incredible and visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is simply indescribable, deep, passionate, real and genuine.”

“And his desire to lift people out of poverty and move India forward as a global power is real, and it’s happening,” Raimondo said.

The best part of the meeting for me was this. Anyone who knows Prime Minister Modi, you all know, he is a technician and he is deep in the details. So, I found myself at his house at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday night, talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence. It was just amazing,” she added.

According to the US Secretary of Commerce, there will be two ecosystems in the coming years, one consistent with democratic values ​​and the other not.

“I told him that the United States and India should lead the world together in this technological ecosystem. Without wasting a moment, after traveling all week, he told me, well, the AI ​​secretary does not represent not artificial intelligence. He said: “AI is an American-Indian technology,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

She claimed that India and the United States would lead the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. We are entering a new era of even deeper collaboration and partnership between the United States and India. I use that word partnership deliberately, young partnership equal partners working together.”

She also acknowledged that the best of India was on display during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)

