Trump has raised $34 million so far in 2023, including impeachment





Former President Donald Trump has raised more than $34 million for his run for the White House in 2024 since the start of the year, buoyed by a surge in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York, according to his campaign. His total after the March 30 indictment approached what he took in the previous three months. Trump’s latest fundraising report, due to be filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission, will show he has raised more than $18.8 million between his main campaign account and a joint fundraising account. in the first three months of the year, the campaign said. Of that total for the Jan. 1-March 31 period, $4 million was paid out after Trump was indicted on March 30 by a grand jury in Manhattan on charges related to a silent money case stemming from the 2016 election. The fundraising figures were first reported by Politico. report. Trump, who also faces several other criminal investigations, has tried to use his legal troubles to galvanize supporters, saying all of the cases were politically motivated. He described the New York charges as “election interference”, but also suggested they could help him win support. Trump dominated the GOP field at the start of the 2024 presidential race. But many big-dollar GOP donors have sought to send their support elsewhere this time around. Until his indictment, his campaign fundraising lagged behind the massive sums he used to raise in days or hours when he was president. former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced days after Trump’s indictment was filed; and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are expected to enter the race by the time the next fundraising reports are released in mid-July.

