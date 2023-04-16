PM Modis’ meditation cave in Uttarakhand attracts tourists after pandemics lull





The Rudra meditation cave near Kedarnath. A little over a kilometer walk from Kedarnath, the Rudra meditation cave, about 3,500 meters above sea level, is reserved for April. He has a 75% reservation for May and 65% for June, during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which is due to start on April 22. | Photo credit: special arrangement

A little over a kilometer walk from Kedarnath, the Rudra meditation cave, about 3,500 meters above sea level, is reserved for April. He has a 75% reservation for May and 65% for June, during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which is due to start on April 22, 2023. The caves had become famous after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent 17 hours there during his visit to Uttarakhand in 2019, the last day of general elections. The drawing of the meditation caves or kutirsas they appear, now three in all, is a window that offers a view of the spectacular valley of Kedarnath. The meditation caves were booked 103 times in 2019, but only 36 times in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID, while there were no takers during the yatra in 2021 as stay was limited due of the pandemic. In 2022, 64 people made reservations, said regional manager of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN Rudraprayag and Pauri), Sudarshan Khatri. The head of GMVN, a Uttarakhand government enterprise whose vision is to promote steady and sustained growth of the travel and tourism sector in the state, added that the concept of the meditation cave was a novel idea. of the Prime Minister himself. He wanted to see pilgrims meditate in solitude when they visited the shrine after it was renovated following the 2013 downpour disaster, the official added. The Rudra, where the Prime Minister had meditated, has a bed, a bell, a heater, a geyser and a table with a lamp. Guests are offered dried fruit and fresh fruit upon arrival. Other caves only have one bed with other amenities charged separately. The main cave is available for 3,000 per night while the rest is 1,500 plus GST. Read also | Yogic energy gives direction to global health: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pms-meditation-cave-pulls-tourists-after-pandemic-lull/article66741274.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related