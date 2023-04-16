Connect with us

COVID-19 cases rise again, Jokowi reminds people to get vaccinated immediately

JAKARTA

President Joko Widodo has acknowledged that COVID-19 cases in the country before Eid have risen again to 600-900 cases. However, the President is optimistic that the corona virus case can still be controlled due to the high level of immunity in the community, which is recorded at almost 100%. To prevent an increase in cases from rising again, Jokowi reminded the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 immediately, starting with the first dose until a booster dose or booster.

President Jokowi has not taken a decision on removing the status of PPKM at the end of 2022, as he is still awaiting the results of the study from the Ministry of Health. (Press Secretariat)

First and foremost, vaccination, booster It matters. So it’s not soon booster. Secondly, according to the serological survey that we have, our immunity has reached 98.5%, which means that it is very high. But beware of who has not yet been vaccinated, who has not booster immediately, he insisted.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in a number of countries like India has been caused by a new sub-variant of Omicron, namely XBB.1.16 or the one called Arcturus. Two cases of these subvariants have reportedly been detected in Indonesia.

Griffith University, Australia epidemiologist Dicky Budiman said the new omicron subvariant is no less effective at infecting and re-infecting, and is able to break down immunity. The government, he said, must monitor the impact on society, especially vulnerable groups, over the next two to three weeks.

Griffith University Australia epidemiologist, Dicky Budiman. (Photo: Personal Doc)

Even so, he sees that this variant of Arcturus will not cause a high enough spike in cases even though it will impact vulnerable groups badly enough that it could lead to death.

Even if this number is decreasing, if we talk about our population, it is a lot. The risk group is in terms of physical condition, for example, we have a lot of elderly people, so they don’t have children under the age of three eligible (for the COVID vaccine), Dicky said.

According to him, this vulnerable group will definitely have an impact on an increase in cases and even an increase in death cases amid the lack of risk mitigation led by both the government and the community, such as the lack of essayand a decrease in behaviors in the implementation of health protocols, and there are still many people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

It’s what makes people who feel safe, feel safe booster or is young, it transmits the virus to groups at risk. Even if the number goes down, it will contribute to an increase in cases, and what is worrying is that it will contribute to an increase in death cases. This means that, once again, talking about health protocols must become a new part of our behavior, he explained.

So in the Indonesian context, I see it’s small enough to possibly have an impact in the context of XBB 1.16. unless it turns out that there are sub-variants or new, more efficient variants. If for this it is still not enough to be able to cause big waves or it can reverse the position. But don’t stay overconfident“Above all, it is still necessary to protect vulnerable groups,” he concluded.

A woman wearing a mask sits on a bus in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo: AP)

Based on the report of the COVID-19 task force, positive cases on April 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. increased by 941 cases, then 505 people recovered and six people died.

Meanwhile, on April 14, 2023, there was an increase in cases of 1,017 positive cases of COVID-19, 463 people were reported cured and 14 people died. [gi/ah]

