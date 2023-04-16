Politics
Narendra Modis’ policy changes are beginning to show results for India amid global catastrophe
Nouriel Roubini is a gifted pragmatist who was unjustly given the dark nickname, Dr Doom, for predicting the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. If others had listened to him then, the slaughter of the US and global economy might have could be avoided.
Last week, the Stern School of Business professor emeritus again predicted troubled times for most major economies. Except one. And this is India.
In addition to citing demographic advantage, democracy and pent-up growth potential, Roubini, who is of Turkish descent, pointed to a series of measures taken by India that are directly and indirectly yielding results.
He commended India for building public digital infrastructure such as UPI, Aadhaar and BHIM. Your technology stack enables many different applications and tools to deliver a variety of financial, utility, and e-commerce services. I think the Indian model is better than the Chinese model where the government controls all the data, or the United States where a bunch of big, oligopolistic tech companies control the data, he said.
While economists like Roubini and agencies like the IMF have been optimistic about the unfolding of India’s economic story, massive government policy-setting in the backdrop has quietly led to this.
On March 31, for example, the Narendra Modi government released its new foreign trade policy with the aim of boosting India’s exports to $2 trillion by 2030. The policy takes the bold step of supporting the international trade using the rupee. It increases the export limit by courier to Rs 10 lakh per shipment. It also has an amnesty program in place for non-compliance with export obligations.
Changes in policy and the will to implement them have taken the nation to places previously unsuspected. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi started talking about Make in India, his opponents laughed at him. In 2022-23, India’s defense exports hit an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore, a 10-fold increase since 2016-17. The Ministry of Defense wants to boost India’s annual defense exports to $5 billion (Rs 41,000 crore in present value) by 2024-25. Buyers of Indian defense technology and weapons include Italy, Sri Lanka, Russia, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, France, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Israel, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Poland, Spain and Chile.
The Prime Minister has also been demonized for demonetization. India is now the world leader in digital payments, far ahead of the United States and China in second and third places.
With a push for MSMEs and programs like Start Up India, the nation has had over 90,000 new startups in the past nine years.
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley seems to agree with people like Professor Roubini. Four global trends, demography, digitalization, decarbonization and de-globalization are driving the New India, she says.
In a report titled Why This is India’s Decade, India’s per capita income is said to rise from $2,278 today to $5,242 in 2031, paving the way for a spending boom. discretionary. Households earning more than $35,000 a year are expected to quintuple over the next decade to more than 25 million. As a result, India’s GDP is expected to more than double to $7.5 trillion by 2031, he said, adding that India would drive one-fifth of global growth up to at the end of this decade.
This is not due to a Keynesian approach but to a Kautilyan model, in which the state plays a limited but strong role, argue those who are preparing the economic potion in government. This is in itself a civilizational victory, apart from the purely material gains it has begun to glean.
Abhijit Majumder is a seasoned journalist. The opinions expressed are personal.
