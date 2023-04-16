Politics
Who are the real British elite?
Britons must fight the new elite of radical leftists who think there are 72 genders, columnist Matthew Goodwin shouted in The sun last week. It is part of a recent wave of criticism from the right that British culture and politics are being destroyed by a group of liberal public figures including Gary Lineker, Emily Maitlis and Alistair Campbell.
Forgive me, but I find it hard to believe that a bunch of podcasters run the country or even have a big grip on public opinion. So who is really responsible? Here are the runners and riders.
The liberal elite
As much as I love Lineker, Maitlis and Campbell, they’re too busy living their best life to lead the country. Unless he’s touring the world on a podcast, disrupting a weekend of BBC sports coverage while remaining Beebs’ highest-paid star, or touring the news channels to tender two fingers in government, these particular liberal elites are not interested.
Conclusion: Eager to expose injustice, have a reasonable influence on the news and dominate what is discussed in London’s coffee shops. Not currently plotting world domination.
Power Points: 3/10
Her Majesty’s Government
Elected to lead the country, the Conservative Party has held all major (and minor) government posts for 13 years. The Conservatives also hold a majority in the House of Commons, control bills introduced in parliament and are responsible for appointing ambassadors, civil servants, peers, presidents of public bodies, advisory councils, regulatory bodies.
Conclusion: I could go on, but let’s just agree that they are powerful.
Power Points: 9/10
The Official Opposition
Absolutely rejected by the public when asked to lead the country in 2019, but with high hopes for 2024, Labor has been trying to claw back its way to power since 2010. Hopefully it is better at governing than winning elections. .
Conclusion: control part of the parliamentary agenda and pressure the government to change, also appoint a few peers in the House of Lords.
Power Points: 6/10
The British press
They are notoriously cronies with past Conservative governments. no matter how much evening standard owner Lord Lebedev of Siberia protestsit’s pretty clear that those in the upper echelons of our newspapers have more power than they care to admit.
The power of the press has changed in recent years: as readership has declined, the importance of newspapers in our daily conversation has diminished. However, especially since the rise of Boris Johnson (who notoriously gave up his security to attend one of the Evenings of Alexander Lebedev) we have seen relations between politicians and the press reach new levels of friendliness.
Conclusion: sympathetic to power but no longer has a mass readership or much influence on the public.
Power Points: 5/10
Conservative Donors
You think it’s not a conventional choice, but recent evidence shows that being a conservative donor gives you good value for your money.
Richard Sharp, who has donated over 400,000 to the party, has been appointed chairman of the BBC after facilitating a loan of 800,000 to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, conservative peer Michelle Mone was received multi-million pound PPE contract after her husband donated 170,000 to the party. However, there are problems in heaven as anti-corruption warriors are increasingly scrutinized to get your donations while you can!
Conclusion: direct lines to the government but terrified of Carol Vorderman.
Power Points: 5/10
Unions
Whatever Mick Lynch says, these tribes aren’t what they used to be. After Thatcher, their bark is bigger than their bite, but they’ve seen a recent resurgence, highlighting that there’s still plenty of fighting among old dogs.
Bottom line: influential on issues, especially public sector pay and conditions, and able to quickly mobilize the masses to disrupt critical public services.
Power Points: 5/10
Bill Gates
Former tech titan and philanthropist, or the man who invented a pandemic to take over the world, depending on your perspective.
Conspiracies aside, Gates is one of the world’s greatest thinkers and now devotes his life to tackle big problems on a one-man mission to save civilization, but can he really do it all on his own?
Conclusion: access to huge amounts of resources with a lot of influence on world leaders.
Power Points: 4/10
Elon Musk
I can’t believe I’m even going here. Musk is much less powerful than he thinks.
Conclusion: controls your Twitter timeline but literally nothing else.
Power Points: 1/10
What have we learned from this brief and highly unscientific adventure into the heights of British power? In short, the government holds most of the cards. Whatever anyone else might try to tell you, if something went wrong (or very sometimes right), it’s probably something to do with them. The liberal elite will have to review their 72 genders for now.
|
Sources
2/ https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/society/who-are-britains-real-elite/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Eurovision hits Britain as stars warm up in front of UK crowd ahead of Liverpool minister | Ent & Art News
- Bollywood star to visit UAE after Eid Al Fitr
- Jimbo Fisher to Nick Saban, 5 SEC Football Coaches Most Stressed
- Leaf: the main fashion trends to follow in spring 2023
- Rich young Americans have lost faith in the stock market and are instead betting on these 3 assets
- Quantexa expands partnership with Google Cloud
- Two PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
- “Black History Month is an insult” – The Hollywood Reporter
- Faith Thomas first Indigenous Australian test cricketer dies
- The cross-border FTI team completes the sale of fashion brands
- Love is Blind (and Overdue) as Netflix’s First Live Reunion Show Delayed
- US executive compensation withstood the stock market drop in 2022