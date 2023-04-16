Who are the real British elite?

Britons must fight the new elite of radical leftists who think there are 72 genders, columnist Matthew Goodwin shouted in The sun last week. It is part of a recent wave of criticism from the right that British culture and politics are being destroyed by a group of liberal public figures including Gary Lineker, Emily Maitlis and Alistair Campbell.

Forgive me, but I find it hard to believe that a bunch of podcasters run the country or even have a big grip on public opinion. So who is really responsible? Here are the runners and riders.

The liberal elite

As much as I love Lineker, Maitlis and Campbell, they’re too busy living their best life to lead the country. Unless he’s touring the world on a podcast, disrupting a weekend of BBC sports coverage while remaining Beebs’ highest-paid star, or touring the news channels to tender two fingers in government, these particular liberal elites are not interested.

Conclusion: Eager to expose injustice, have a reasonable influence on the news and dominate what is discussed in London’s coffee shops. Not currently plotting world domination.

Power Points: 3/10

Her Majesty’s Government

Elected to lead the country, the Conservative Party has held all major (and minor) government posts for 13 years. The Conservatives also hold a majority in the House of Commons, control bills introduced in parliament and are responsible for appointing ambassadors, civil servants, peers, presidents of public bodies, advisory councils, regulatory bodies.

Conclusion: I could go on, but let’s just agree that they are powerful.

Power Points: 9/10

The Official Opposition

Absolutely rejected by the public when asked to lead the country in 2019, but with high hopes for 2024, Labor has been trying to claw back its way to power since 2010. Hopefully it is better at governing than winning elections. .

Conclusion: control part of the parliamentary agenda and pressure the government to change, also appoint a few peers in the House of Lords.

Power Points: 6/10

The British press

They are notoriously cronies with past Conservative governments. no matter how much evening standard owner Lord Lebedev of Siberia protestsit’s pretty clear that those in the upper echelons of our newspapers have more power than they care to admit.

The power of the press has changed in recent years: as readership has declined, the importance of newspapers in our daily conversation has diminished. However, especially since the rise of Boris Johnson (who notoriously gave up his security to attend one of the Evenings of Alexander Lebedev) we have seen relations between politicians and the press reach new levels of friendliness.

Conclusion: sympathetic to power but no longer has a mass readership or much influence on the public.

Power Points: 5/10

Conservative Donors

You think it’s not a conventional choice, but recent evidence shows that being a conservative donor gives you good value for your money.

Richard Sharp, who has donated over 400,000 to the party, has been appointed chairman of the BBC after facilitating a loan of 800,000 to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, conservative peer Michelle Mone was received multi-million pound PPE contract after her husband donated 170,000 to the party. However, there are problems in heaven as anti-corruption warriors are increasingly scrutinized to get your donations while you can!

Conclusion: direct lines to the government but terrified of Carol Vorderman.

Power Points: 5/10

Unions

Whatever Mick Lynch says, these tribes aren’t what they used to be. After Thatcher, their bark is bigger than their bite, but they’ve seen a recent resurgence, highlighting that there’s still plenty of fighting among old dogs.

Bottom line: influential on issues, especially public sector pay and conditions, and able to quickly mobilize the masses to disrupt critical public services.

Power Points: 5/10

Bill Gates

Former tech titan and philanthropist, or the man who invented a pandemic to take over the world, depending on your perspective.

Conspiracies aside, Gates is one of the world’s greatest thinkers and now devotes his life to tackle big problems on a one-man mission to save civilization, but can he really do it all on his own?

Conclusion: access to huge amounts of resources with a lot of influence on world leaders.

Power Points: 4/10

Elon Musk

I can’t believe I’m even going here. Musk is much less powerful than he thinks.

Conclusion: controls your Twitter timeline but literally nothing else.

Power Points: 1/10

What have we learned from this brief and highly unscientific adventure into the heights of British power? In short, the government holds most of the cards. Whatever anyone else might try to tell you, if something went wrong (or very sometimes right), it’s probably something to do with them. The liberal elite will have to review their 72 genders for now.