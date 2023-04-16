Jokowi and Prabowo become witnesses at the wedding of Kevin Sanjaya-Valencia Tanoesoedibjo

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto acts as a witness at the time of the marriage between badminton players Kevin Sanjay and daughter of the Hary Tanoesoedibjo conglomerate, Valencia Tanoesoedibjoat Park Hyatt Hotel, Jakarta on Saturday (4/15/2023).

Quoted by the press release from Prabowo’s media team, Prabowo first arrived at the venue of the event and then waited for the attendance. Jokowi and Ibu Iriana Jokowi together Harry Tanoe and his wife, Liliana Tanaja Tanoesoedibjo.

After Jokowi arrived, Prabowo shook hands and invited Hary Tanoe to walk with Jokowi.

Read also : Kevin Sanjaya and Valencia Tanoesoedibjo’s Love Journey

Meanwhile, Prabowo followed Jokowi and his entourage towards the wedding table.

In the process of validating Kevin and Valence’s marriage, Prabowo sat on the left as Kevin’s witness, while Jokowi sat across from him as Valence’s witness.

After the procession was over, Prabowo and Jokowi each shook hands with the bride and groom, then took photos with the bride and groom’s families.

Previously, Kevin and Valence were married at Le Meurice hotel, in Paris, on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The wedding was attended only by the family and closest friends of the bride and groom.

According to the many portraits shared on Instagram, most of the guests are members of Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s extended family.



Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

