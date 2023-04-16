EU leaders shove their way to Xi’s doorstep asking for China’s help

Content of the article BRUSSELS (AP) In the weeks since Chinese leader Xi Jinping won a third five-year term as president, putting him on track to stay in power for life, leaders and diplomats around the world are are making their way to his door. No more than those in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron made a high-level state visit to Beijing last week accompanied by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, just days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Content of the article German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the northeast port city of Tianjin on Thursday after a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in November. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was also reportedly in China this week, but tested positive for COVID-19.

Content of the article For the 27-nation trading bloc, the reasons for heading to China are clear. As an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi could play a pivotal role in helping end the war in Ukraine. The conflict has been going on for more than a year, has driven up energy prices and inflicted more damage on economies struggling to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Europeans want Xi’s help. They want him to talk to the Ukrainian president as well as the Russians, but they don’t see him as the key mediator. China’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine is mostly a list of its previously known positions and is unacceptable, EU officials have said. The EU is also concerned that Xi is supplying arms to Russia. They were particularly troubled by Putin’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The announcement came just days after Xi and Putin met to cement their boundless friendship.

Content of the article Baerbock said war was at the top of my agenda. Praising Beijing for easing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, she said its influence vis-à-vis Russia will have consequences for the whole of Europe and our relations with China. At the same time, the EU is deeply concerned about a military escalation in the Taiwan Strait. China launched war games right after Macron left. But unlike the United States, with its military and strategic interests in Taiwan, Europeans see the island mostly in economic and pro-democracy terms. These visits are therefore intended to reassure Xi about respect for Beijing’s control over all Chinese territory and to call for calm. They also underscore the challenge the United States faces as it tries to form a coalition of countries to increase pressure on Beijing over its expansionist policies.

Content of the article The key is that we have every interest, both in Europe and China, in maintaining the status quo, a senior EU official said on Wednesday, briefing reporters on Borrell’s sensitive travel plans on the condition that he not not be named. It worked well for all parties for decades. Beyond geopolitics, there is business. The EU and China did more than 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in trade every day last year, and the Europeans don’t want to put that at risk. However, the EU’s trade deficit has more than tripled in the past decade, and it wants to level the playing field for business. It is also desperate to limit its imports of critical resources from China, such as rare-earth minerals or high-tech components, after weaning itself painfully from its largest and least reliable gas supplier, Russia. .

Content of the article It’s a fine line to walk, and China is adept at divide and conquer. Over the past two decades, the Chinese government has often used its economic clout to alienate France, Germany and other US allies on issues ranging from military security and trade to human rights. and in Taiwan. Beijing has repeatedly called for a multipolar world, a reference to Chinese frustration with US dominance in global affairs and the ruling Communist parties’ ambition to see the country become an international leader. There has been a serious deviation in the United States’ understanding and positioning of China, treating China as the main adversary and the biggest geopolitical challenge, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told reporters. journalists last month.

Content of the article Sino-European relations are not targeted, dependent or subject to third parties, he said. Macron’s visit seems to illustrate that Qin’s view is not just wishful thinking. As tensions rise between Beijing and Washington, the French leader said, it is important that Europe retains its strategic autonomy. Being a friend doesn’t mean you have to be a vassal, Macron said Wednesday, repeating a remark from his trip that alarmed some European partners. It’s not because we were allies that we no longer have the right to think for ourselves. Such comments could strain ties with the United States and also exposed divisions within the EU. Without mentioning Macron, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that some in Europe were too slow to heed the wake-up call to China.

Content of the article You could see it in the last two weeks when some European leaders visited Beijing, Morawiecki said, adding: I don’t quite understand the idea of ​​strategic autonomy, if that means de facto shooting at our own knee. For its part, the White House has sought to downplay Macron’s talk of Europe as an independent pole in a multipolar world. He thinks European skepticism towards Beijing is growing. US officials note a recent Dutch decision to restrict China’s access to advanced computer chip components or Scholz publicly urging Xi not to deliver weapons to Russia. Despite differences in national focus, the EU’s strategy towards China remains much as it was enshrined in 2019 that the Asian giant is a systemic partner, competitor and rival. The focus of recent visits fit that mold: securing Xi’s commitment to peace, maintaining fair trade and reducing Europe’s dependence on China for critical resources. Joe McDonald in Beijing, Aamer Madhani in Washington, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed.