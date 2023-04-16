Prime Minister calls for mass movement against climate change





The fight against climate change is not only the responsibility of the government but also of every individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video message at a World Bank event on climate change.

Addressing the global event titled Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of small actions and said: “We believe that individuals who make the right decisions for our planet are essential in the battle for our planet. This is the heart of Mission Life. On “Mission LiFE”, the Prime Minister told the UN General Assembly in 2015 that he had spoken about the need for behavioral change, and in October 2022 the UN Secretary General and him launched the mission. The preamble to the COP 27 outcome document also talks about sustainable lifestyles and consumption, he added. Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It must be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed. LiFE’s mission is to democratize the fight against climate change. When people realize that simple actions in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment, the Prime Minister said. Illustrating the mass movements in the country, Modi pointed out that several movements have taken place over the past few years, resulting in improved sex ratio, massive cleanliness campaigns, adoption of LED light bulbs, which help avoid nearly 39 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, and save water by covering nearly seven hundred thousand hectares of agricultural land with micro-irrigation. The Prime Minister said under “Mission LiFE”, the government’s efforts are spread across many areas, such as making local bodies eco-friendly, saving water, saving energy, reducing garbage and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, natural farming and promoting millet. . These efforts, he said, will save more than 22 billion units of energy, nine trillion liters of water, reduce waste by 375 million tons, recycle nearly a million tons of e-waste and generate approximately $170 million in additional savings by 2030. . The Prime Minister also said that global institutions have an important role to play in encouraging countries around the world.

