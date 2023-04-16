James Cleverly’s Olympic efforts made him a hero in Japan – The Inside Story | Politics | News





The untold story of Cleverly’s love affair with Japan began on a quiet Friday afternoon when he was one of Boris Johnson’s deputy mayors in London shortly after the 2012 Olympics. In a world where Britain is redefining its role and place in the world after Brexit, history has become a big factor in how Cleverly’s past relationship now pays dividends for his country today.

The story began in late 2010 when a delegation from Japan showed up to seek advice for Tokyo’s Olympic bid for the 2020 Games and Cleverly, whose responsibility at the time was youth, was the highest political official available at City Hall. With the weekend fast approaching and Boris Johnson out of town, officials stuck Cleverly before he returned home to ask him to meet the delegation. Soon the Japanese team arrived armed with pens and notepads and sat in line in front of him at a table in the mayor’s offices. They wanted to know more about the Olympics and how London won the bid. At the time, Tokyo was competing to be Japan’s nomination for the 2020 Olympics. Want to ask me about the Olympics? Cleverly is supposed to have responded mildly surprised. Pursue!

They started by asking him what made London’s bid for the games such a success. Cleverly told them it’s not just about sport but “communities, heritage and facilities”. Then they continued to seek advice for what was at the time Tokyo’s newest offering. Well, Japan is a mix of ancient and very modern, its unique, Cleverly is supposed to have told them. And then, for the next half hour, he started blurting out different ideas that came to mind. The delegation nodded attentively and took many notes before departing with their thanks. Smart didn’t think much of it until three years later when Tokyo won the 2020 games which, due to Covid, finally took place in 2021 on September 7, 2013. A few days after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announcement, a letter arrived from the Japanese Embassy.

The then deputy mayor visited a high-class Japanese restaurant in St James, expecting it to be part of a bigger party. Instead, he was led to a private dining room where he and the Japanese ambassador had a one-on-one lunch. It turned out that his advice had been decisive for the success of the offer. Cleverly thought it would end with a good meal, but to his surprise the ambassador then invited him to Japan as a thank you and to get his thoughts on the Olympic preparations. It culminated in his first trip to Japan with his second on a much sadder occasion last year for the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot.

Within two years, Cleverly was elected MP for Braintree in the 2015 election and a lowly backbench MP made his way to Westminster. But years later, the memory of Cleverly’s first contact with Japan has not been forgotten in either country and is now bearing fruit. Abe was one of the world leaders persuaded by David Cameron to encourage UK voters to back Remain in 2016. Yet Japan is now one of Britain’s biggest Brexit investors in places like Sunderland, where Nissan has a now-expanded car factory (which at the time was supposed to lose the factory) . Japan was one of the frontrunners in bringing the UK into the massive Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership (CPTPP), a major Brexit boon.

While Cleverly cannot take credit for all of these successes, he did play a role and his Olympic experience was a model used to rebuild and redefine other relationships with countries around the world. This approach is one of the reasons why the Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland was able to materialize and enabled the UK to forge a much improved partnership with France. Part of that is the natural good friend of foreign ministers, but it also reflects a rigorous process of small gestures that build relationships over time. A FCDO source said: Its parts in the pot for when you might need someone. As Japan hosts Cleverly today for the G7 summit, it has not forgotten its afternoon of kindness ten years ago and it is for the benefit of Britain.

