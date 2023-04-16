Politics
Will Turkey’s inflation crisis hurt Erdogan’s re-election chances?
A month before Turkey goes to the polls on May 14, the country’s inflation crisis is a major campaign theme as the six main opposition parties rally around Kemal Kilicdaroglu to create the strongest challenge strong ever thrown at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But analysts say dissatisfaction with Erdogan’s economic handling will not automatically translate into votes for Kilicdaroglu, especially given the prominence of cultural issues in Turkish politics.
It was to say that Erdogan focused on economic promises when he finally launched his presidential election campaign on April 11, more than two weeks after secular CHP leader Kilicdaroglu. Well, bring inflation down to single digits and save our country from this problem for good, President Erdogan told supporters at a stadium in Ankara.
There is little doubt that the real numbers are much higher: it is very clear that the government has played with the numbers; the actual experience of ordinary citizens is considerably more dire, said Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey specialist at St. Lawrence University and the Project on Middle Eastern Democracy in Washington, DC.
The Turkish lira fell to one historically low against the dollar in March, the latest of its periodic meltdowns in the monetary and inflationary crisis that has rocked the Turkish economy since 2018.
