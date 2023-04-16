Those who reject dialogue like Imran: PPP





LAHORE:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentarians, Punjab leader Hasan Murtaza believe that those who accuse Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan of being a foreign stooge and reject the option of dialogue with him are no different from him, because they too are contributing to the troubles in Pakistan.

Hasan was responding to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s press conference, during which Fazl rejected the dialogue option altogether, saying Imran had been “launched” by foreign forces.

Fazl, who is the leader of his own Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) faction, blamed the PPP for the existing crises, saying he had suggested resigning from all assemblies to push for general elections, while the party wanted to oust Imran from power via a motion of no confidence.

Murtaza told The Express Tribune that the effects of the economic downturn were temporary and once the economy stabilized, their government would reap the benefits.

He said the real problem in Pakistani politics was polarization and that this divide had to be bridged for the good of the country, as evidenced by statements from both sides of the political spectrum.

He said they would want all political actors in the arena of dialogue, regardless of the challenges. The PPP had recently formed a three-member committee to engage with leaders of government-allied parties to convince them of the dialogue option, such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and JUI-F, the main ally parties of the ruling alliance, had rejected the option of dialogue.

Another senior PPP official and member of the committee, special assistant to Prime Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira, told The Express Tribune that Fazl’s statement was exactly the reason the committee was formed.

He said their main task was to convince the parties to dialogue, and while he understood Fazl’s anger towards the PTI, they would try to ease the tension and that dialogue was the only way forward.

He said the committee was meeting with the leaders of the allied parties to convince them to dialogue, and that the terms of reference for the dialogue would be decided later.

When asked if the committee was also trying to convince the allied parties to agree to dissolve the assemblies to ensure simultaneous elections across the country, Kaira said that currently their aim was to bring the parties to the dialog table.

State Minister Hashim Notazai of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), in an interview with The Express Tribune, dismissed the idea of ​​a snap election.

Notazai, who met with a committee member on Friday, said he did not support early dissolution of the assemblies and instead wanted the assemblies to complete their terms.

He also said that no wise man would suggest the early dissolution of assemblies and that elections should be held in time.

Regarding the meeting with the PPP committee, the Minister of State said that they agreed to maintain the dialogue, but that it should be unconditional. He added that dialogue with preconditions was not acceptable to them.

