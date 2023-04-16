China is getting stronger with President Jinping, will the dragon separate Europe from America?

France United States China: Europe must stop being a hanger of America French President Emmanuel Macron’s tone changed upon his return from China

China has wasted absolutely no time on the diplomatic front after recovering from Covid isolation. The BBC reported that President Xi Jinping has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent months; Hosted a number of world leaders, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva who arrived this week; sent a senior envoy to Europe; and presented a 12-point solution to the war in Ukraine. According to the BBC, Beijing also brokered peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran in one of the biggest diplomatic coups in China. This is all the more important since it has achieved this success in the Middle East where the American intervention seems mired in difficulties and failures.Meanwhile, Beijing has put forward various proposals for global security and development, making it clear that it is trying to bring the global South to its side, as it did under the previous Belt and Road Initiative. and the Road”, where he transferred billions of dollars to other countries. given to countries. The BBC reported that this diplomatic role has made China an important global mediator. Its roots go back to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a long-standing nationalist vision. By virtue of this, the central country will regain its central role at the global level. One of the underlying objectives is also to secure global economic relations.“Xi knows you can’t rejuvenate the Chinese nation without a strong economy,” said Neil Thomas, senior China policy officer at the Asia Society Policy Institute. According to the US Department of Intelligence’s 2023 Annual Threat Assessment Report, China has the potential to attempt to directly replace the rules-based global order in all areas and in many areas. The Communist Party of China (CPC) will continue its efforts to realize President Xi Jinping’s vision of making China the dominant power in East Asia and a major power on the world stage, according to the report.

The CCP will work to pressure Taiwan for unification, reduce US influence, drive a wedge between the US and its allies, and promote certain norms that support its totalitarian rule. The report says China sees its increasingly competitive relationship with the United States as a historic geopolitical shift. he/she views U.S. diplomatic, economic, military, and technological measures as part of a larger U.S. effort to contain the rise of China and undermine the CCP regime.

rapidly growing military power

Beijing is increasingly combining its growing military might with its economic, technological and diplomatic influence to consolidate the power of the CCP, annexing what it considers its sovereign territory and territorial superiority, and additional global influence. The Chinese government has been able to leverage its influence in key global supply chains in an effort to achieve its goals, but perhaps at a cost.

China’s pressure will be everywhere

China uses coordinated whole-of-government tools to project power and coerce its neighbors into accepting its priorities. It also includes claims to land, sea and airspace and its recognition of sovereignty over Taiwan. China will continue to build up its air, naval, coastguard and militia forces in the South China Sea to intimidate rival claimants and signal that it controls disputed territories there. Similarly, China is pressuring Japan over disputed areas in the East China Sea, according to the report.

Europe looks at China

European leaders are looking to Beijing, tilting their strategy towards China, reports the New York Times, just as the United States is stepping up pressure to take its side in the growing acrimony between the two superpowers. The sudden surge in political activity comes at a time when she announced an unlimited partnership with Russia. Along with this, he/she also makes a strange attempt to mediate in the war in Ukraine. China’s growing proximity to Russia puts Europe in a difficult position.

separate Europe from America

According to the New York Times, China wants nothing more than to separate Europe from America. he is keen to stress that a better start would not only be good for business, but would also benefit Europe’s quest for strategic autonomy, even independence from Europe itself. French President Emmanuel Macron has said Europe should not become a fiefdom and should avoid getting involved in any dispute between the United States and China over Taiwan, The Guardian reported.

Jinping hosted Macro

The French president made the remarks in an interview on his plane after a three-day state visit to China. In China, Xi Jinping greeted him with a red carpet, a sight that has some European countries watching China worried. According to The Guardian, Mujtaba Rahman, Europe head of research firm Eurasia Group, said Macron’s latest comments came at the wrong time. It was a mistake to make such comments while China was conducting military exercises around Taiwan and right after a state visit to China. This will be seen as Beijing’s satisfaction and consent to Chinese aggression.

Russia dependent on China

CIA Director William Burns has said Russia risks becoming an economic colony of China as its isolation from the West deepens after the invasion of Ukraine. Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China and, in some cases, risks gradually becoming an economic colony of China, Burns said at an event at Rice University in Houston. What will depend on it for the export of energy resources and raw materials.

