Incredible, visionary: US Secretary of Commerce Raimondo recounts her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo at a joint press conference while in India last month for the India-US Business Dialogue and India-US CEO Forum meeting. | Stock Photo | Photo credit: ANI

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an incredible, visionary and most popular world leader with the commitment and desire to move India forward as a global power. Ms Raimondo, who was in India last month, recounted her recent interactions with Prime Minister Modi, at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday. I had an incredible opportunity to spend over an hour and a half with Prime Minister Modi. He’s the world’s most popular leader for a reason. He is amazing, visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is simply indescribable, deep, passionate, real and genuine. And his desire to lift people out of poverty and advance India as a global power is real, and it is happening, Ms Raimondo said to thunderous applause from the audience. Read also | India ready to share its strengths and successes with the world: Ambassador Sandhu The best part of the meeting for me was this. Anyone who knows Prime Minister Modi, you all know, he is a technician and he is deep in the details. So, I found myself at his house at 7:30 p.m. on a Friday night, talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence. It was just amazing, she said. Ms. Raimondo was in India last month for the India-US Business Dialogue and the India-US CEO Forum meeting. She led a high-level trade delegation to India. In the years to come, there will be two technological ecosystems. One is consistent with our democratic values ​​and the other is not. I told him that the United States and India should lead the world together in this technological ecosystem. Without wasting time, after traveling all week, he said to me, well, the AI ​​secretary does not represent artificial intelligence. He said: “AI is an American-Indian technology,” she said. Read also | India and the United States lay the foundations for a strong and peaceful global community: Sitharaman Ms Raimondo, 51, said that in the future, India and the United States will lead the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. We are entering a new era of even deeper collaboration and partnership between the United States and India. I use that word partnership deliberately, young equal partners working together, she said. Ms Raimondo acknowledged that the best of India was on display during her visit, in terms of culture, tradition and celebrations. When I was in India, I met incredible women, and moreover, weavers and craftswomen. I met some of your unicorn entrepreneurs. I met investors. I have met the greatest CEOs. India has arrived, India has more than arrived. It is a fact. And now what we need to do is deepen the relationship between the United States and India, she said. Because what we share, as Minister (Nirmala) Sitharaman said, democracy is messy. Our democracy is diverse, messy and flawed, just like yours, but we value diversity, we value education, we value human rights, we value equality, she added. Meanwhile, photos and video clips of Ms Raimondo performing Holi at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence have gone viral on social media as they reflect the close relationship between the US and India.

