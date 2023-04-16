What will it look like if China launches cyberattacks on the United States?

Top lawmakers, the U.S. intelligence community and cybersecurity officials have warned in recent weeks that if an invasion occurs, China will likely attempt to thwart critical U.S. systems with cyberattacks on military transportation systems like ports. and railways, or against key civil services like water and electricity. .

If Xi Jinping moves to Taiwan, we should assume that hell is launching cyberattacks against the United States as part of the operation, the representative said. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the House Select Committee on China, said in an emailed statement. This would likely include attacks on our electrical grid, water systems and communications infrastructure, especially near key military installations.

Chinese hackers could also attack corporate networks that provide services to the military or critical infrastructure operators, holding their systems hostage for ransom payments.

Getting the supply chain right can have many effects on many targets, said John Hultquist, head of Mandiant Intelligence Analysis at Google Cloud.

China is considered one of the most dangerous nations in cyberspace, and its cyber espionage operations are among the US government’s top cyberspace investigations. FBI Director Christopher Wray said in 2020 that his agency opens a new investigation into a Chinese counterintelligence effort every 10 hours, and that half of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigations are China-related. And intelligence community threat assessments have long warned that China is almost certainly capable of launching disruptive and destructive cyberattacks.

But China has not fully demonstrated its destructive cyber capabilities to the world compared to Russia or Iran. This makes it harder to know exactly how they would go about it.

These will be resiliency tests for us, said Mark Montgomery, director of Cyberspace Solarium Commissions succeeding the CSC 2.0 group, of the range of potential cyberattacks from China.

Here’s what some of the most likely scenarios might look like.

Military and transport networks

Military systems and methods of transporting troops and supplies to aid Taiwan are likely to be high on the list for Chinese hackers.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to send US troops to Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, which China would like to stop. This could include targeting port networks on the west coast, airfields and other transportation networks that move troops.

If Beijing feared a major conflict with the United States was imminent, it would almost certainly consider undertaking aggressive cyber operations against critical infrastructure and U.S. military assets around the world, the annual assessment warned. Threats from US Intelligence Communities, published in February.

The report points out that such a strike would be designed to deter US military action by impeding US decision-making, inducing social panic and interfering with the deployment of US forces.

Interrupting operations at ports would be a top priority. Gallagher and Rep. Carlos Gimnez (R-Fla.) recently visited the Port of Miami to highlight Chinese investment in US port infrastructure. This included noting that the vast majority of cargo cranes in ports come from a chinese company.

Lawmakers have alleged that China may shut down the cranes to delay aid to Taiwan. Republican leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee then sent a letter to DHS ask about cyber vulnerabilities in seaports.

If an adversary exploits the operational technology (OT) system of these cranes, port operations could be shut down completely, the lawmakers wrote.

When House Republicans lived through a scenario of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan during their political retreat in Florida last month, cybersecurity quickly emerged as an issue. One member, playing the Secretary of Homeland Security, was forced to choose between three options on how best to use the United States’ limited cyber defense resources: defend networks critical to military deployment, focus on protection of networks used for daily life. or fight a massive Chinese disinformation campaign online. The deputy chose the military networks.

Montgomery, who helped run the program, said the scenario made it clear that while the members’ decision to defend military networks helped the United States win the fight, we don’t have enough capability to protect the military. critical cyber and physical infrastructure in the United States.

Energy

Chinese hackers would also be likely to focus on US critical infrastructure to undermine US support for Taiwan.

This could include the prosecution of electricity operators and fuel suppliers. A 2021 ransomware attack on a major East Coast gasoline supplier temporarily caused widespread gas shortages and led to long lines at the pump, illustrating the societal disruption a cyberattack can cause.

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency scheduled for February that Chinese hackers could attack systems like gas pipelines, warning that this type of attack would try to divide Americans. Easterly, whose agency is tasked with protecting US critical infrastructure from cyber threats, said China would use cyberattacks against the United States to sow panic and chaos.

I think in the event that they go after Taiwan, they will want to make sure that they affect the unity that has been forged between the United States and our international partners, the unity that has been forged in the United States. United, Easterly said of the Chinese hacking threats.

Water

The water sector, widely seen as one of the areas most vulnerable to attack, could also be threatened by China. The potentially disastrous effects of a cyberattack on this sector were demonstrated in 2021, when an unidentified hacker gained access to the networks of a water treatment center in Oldsmar, Florida, and tried unsuccessfully to poison the water supply.

The Biden administration has begun to address security vulnerabilities in the sector, but that may not be enough to counter threats from China, who has shown interest in hacking the water sector in recent years. This included the alleged targeting of a water district in Southern California, the nation’s largest water agency, through a widely used vulnerability.

Worse still, many water sector organizations are under-resourced, with many small groups lacking the funds and staff to respond to cyber threats. It is make the crucial sector a sitting duck for attacks.

Companies and financial markets

In China’s history of hacking US companies, it has often prioritized financial gain and intellectual property theft. China will likely continue to pursue these goals during an invasion of Taiwan and attempt to strike at US financial markets, both in an effort to undermine US support for Taiwan and to sow chaos.

In the scenario presented by House Republicans last month, the financial sector has borne the brunt of the focus of cyber warfare capabilities on military mobilization instead of protecting civilian networks.

A side effect will be that it will impact the resilience of your financial services, Montgomery said.

The blows to the financial sector, as well as all businesses essential to troop mobilization, could also play into China’s bid to slow down military operations.

The Department of Defense, for military mobilization purposes, relies on critical national infrastructure, electricity, water, transportation and even financial services, so to the extent that critical national infrastructure n is not ready, the army will be hampered, said Montgomery.

Preparations on the home front

If China were to pursue any of these paths to cripple the United States, it might not have an easy fight.

While experts warn that the United States has more vulnerabilities than most countries due to the highly interconnected and online nature of most organizations, that doesn’t mean the United States is defenseless.

The United States is considered one of the most advanced nations in cyberspace, although the specifics of these capabilities are closely guarded intelligence secrets. The American army blocked internet access of Russia’s largest troll farm on the day of the 2018 midterm elections to stop the spread of misinformation. And more than ten years ago, the American and Israeli secret services probably carried out a joint cyberattack at an Iranian nuclear enrichment site that rolled back Iran’s nuclear program.

China must be concerned about our capabilities, and they must include it in their equation, says Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) said. Every action has a reaction.

Congress has its eyes on China this year, especially Chinese cyber threats. Gallagher told reporters in February that the new House Select Committee on China would make identifying Chinese cyber threats linked to an invasion of Taiwan a high priority. He said the House Armed Services Committees Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems, which he chairs, will also look into the matter.

Part of CITI’s role, Gallagher said, is to ensure the Department of Defense and the private sector act with a sense of urgency to bolster this critical infrastructure before it’s too late.