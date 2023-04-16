The G7 pledges to step up its efforts towards renewable energy and zero carbon

SAPPORO Energy and environment ministers from wealthy Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to work to accelerate the shift to cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phase out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.

Officials released a 36-page statement outlining their commitments ahead of a G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

Japan has won the endorsement of other G-7 nations for its own national strategy emphasizing so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear power to help ensure its energy security.

Recognizing the current global energy crisis and economic disruptions, we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition to net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 at the latest, the statement said.

We call for and will work with other countries to end new coal-fired power generation projects around the world as soon as possible to accelerate the transition to clean energy in a fair way, the document says.

Leaders reiterated the need to urgently reduce carbon emissions and achieving a mostly carbon-free electricity sector by 2035. They also stressed the importance of ensuring that supplies of critical minerals, used in many high-tech products, are stable and meet social and high environmental.

I believe we have been able to demonstrate to the international community that our commitment to climate change and environmental issues is unwavering, even in the context of the situation in Ukraine, said Akihiro Nishimura, Japan’s Environment Minister, after the end talks.

The stipulation that countries are primarily dependent on clean energy by 2035 leaves room for continued production of electricity from fossil fuels. But ministers agreed to prioritize measures to phase out coal-fired power stations that do not use mechanisms to capture emissions and prevent them from escaping into the atmosphere.

The US President’s special climate envoy John Kerry said the meetings were truly constructive.

“I think unity for the goal that has been expressed to phase out fossil fuels relentlessly is a very important statement,” Kerry said in a statement. interview with the Associated Press.

The call for action comes as China and other developing countries step up calls for help to phase out fossil fuels and stabilize energy prices and supplies amid disruptions from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The issue of setting a timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants has been a long-standing sticking point. Japan depends on coal for nearly a third of its electricity generation and is also promoting the use of so-called clean coal, using technology to capture carbon emissions, to produce hydrogen which only produces water when used as fuel.

G-7 countries account for 40% of global economic activity and a quarter of global carbon emissions. Their actions are essential, but so is their support for less wealthy countries that often suffer the worst effects of climate change while having fewer resources to mitigate these impacts.

Emissions in advanced economies are falling, although they have historically been higher. The United States alone accounts for about a quarter of historic global carbon emissions, while emerging markets and developing economies now account for more than two-thirds of global carbon emissions.

The communiqué underlined the need to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 43% by 2030 and 60% by 2035, compared to 2019 levels. It also reaffirmed the G-7’s commitment to end fossil fuel subsidies by 2025.

The chair-elect of the upcoming UN climate talks, COP28, who was also attending the talks in Sapporo, issued a statement urging G-7 countries to increase their financial support for developing countries’ transition to low energy. own.

We need to make a fairer deal for the countries of the South, said Sultan Al Jaber of the United Arab Emirates. Reaching the people and places that need it most is not enough.

He said developed countries must follow through on the $100 billion pledge they made at the 2009 COP15 meeting. The next talks will be held in Dubai at the end of November.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who gathered in Beijing on Friday, released a joint statement expressing concern that this funding “continues to fall short of the $100 billion per year commitment.”

Bhupender Yadav, India’s environment minister, urged G-7 countries to accelerate their emissions cuts to enable developing countries to grow their economies. It is “the best defense against the impacts of climate change, environmental degradation and pollution,” he said in a tweet.

The document crafted in Sapporo included significant amounts of nuance to account for differences between G-7 energy strategies, climate advocates said.

They’ve put bold language on the urgency of tackling the climate crisis, but the real test is what they tell the rest of the world about their commitments to stepping up their ambitions, Alden Meyer, senior partner at E3G, a group think tank on climate change, said during a session on Twitter Spaces just after the release of the statement.

But while other G-7 countries have blocked Japan from widening loopholes to allow wider use of fossil fuels, the pledges fall short of the call for action that was needed, Meyer said. .

The Sapporo talks also resulted in pledges of cooperation on wise and fair environmental policies in energy, water, agriculture and the sea. The ministers pledged to end plastic pollution, in the goal of zeroing new plastic pollution by 2040.

As G-7 energy and environment ministers wrapped up their meetings in Sapporo, further south in the mountain town of Karuizawa G-7 foreign ministers grappled with other common concerns, including regional security and the war in Ukraine.

The war, which Kerry called mad and tragic, has complicated the shift to renewables by disrupting oil and gas trade and pushing prices up, but phasing out carbon emissions can and must happen. pursue.

I think energy security is overstated in some cases, Kerry said, pointing to Germany’s progress in adopting renewables and even shutdown of its nuclear power plants.