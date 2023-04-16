Arrived in Germany, President Jokowi will participate in the Hannover Messe





PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage arrived at the airport in Hannover, Germany, on Saturday (15/4/2023) around 8:25 p.m. local time. Besides attending the Hannover Messe 2023 industrial technology fair, President Jokowi is also due to meet bilaterally with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo, Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo and their entourage arrived at Hannover Airport, Germany. In addition to his participation in the Hannover Messe 2023 industrial technology fair, President Jokowi is due to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The Garuda Indonesia GIA-1 plane carrying President Jokowi, the First Lady and their entourage arrived at Hannover Airport, Germany on Saturday (15/4/2023) at around 8:25 p.m. local time after traveling for about 15 hours . The plane had previously taken off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten province.

I will attend Europe’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe 2023, where Indonesia is a partner country, and hold a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor, President Jokowi said via his official Twitter account on Sunday (16 /4/2023). I will attend Europe’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe 2023, where Indonesia is a partner country, and have a bilateral meeting with the German Chancellor. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – LAILY RACHEV President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana arrived at the hotel where they were staying in Hannover, Germany on Saturday (15/4/2023). Appearing to welcome the Head of State and Mrs. Iriana namely Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. The Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat informed that after the plane came to a complete stop, Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno boarded to welcome the president and Mrs. Iriana on the plane. The German Foreign Office’s director of protocol, Daniela Vogl, then accompanied the president and Ms Iriana to the stairs of the plane. Meanwhile, under the stairs of the plane, the chief of protocol of the state of Lower Saxony Matthias Woiwode, the wife of the Indonesian ambassador to Germany Sartika Oegroseno, and the Indonesian defense attaché, Colonel Budi Wibowo and his wife also saluted. Also read: RI strengthens links in global supply chain with Hannover Messe President Jokowi, Ms Iriana and their entourage then headed straight for the hotel where they spent the night during their visit to Hanover. Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi and Minister of Industry (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, who arrived earlier, welcomed the President and his entourage. PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT – MUCHLIS JR President Joko Widodo and Ms Iriana received a warm welcome upon arrival at the hotel where they were staying in Hannover, Germany on Saturday (15/4/2023). Previously, during the preparations for Hannover Fair 2023 from April 17 to 21, 2023, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang accompanied Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto to meet with students and diaspora from Indonesia at Berlin, Germany. Indonesia is the only country in the world to have been an official partner of Hannover Messe three times. This must not be wasted and we must make the most of our existence as a partner country, Agus Gumiwang told the Indonesian Embassy in Berlin on Friday (14/4/2023) local time, through of a ministry press release. from the Office of Industry Public Relations. Agus said that although Hannover Messe 2023 had not been officially opened, on Friday a contract had been signed business to business (B to B) worth 2 billion US dollars. After the opening of Hannover Messe 2023, the investment cooperation of companies entering Indonesia will continue. KOMPAS/FX LAKSANA AGUNG SAPUTRA President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended the virtual opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 exhibition on Monday (12/4/2021). On this occasion, the Minister of Industry also shared the latest developments in the industrial sector in Indonesia. The performance of industry has been quite encouraging, as indicated by the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which has exceeded 50 points for 16 consecutive months. Finally, it fell from 51.2 in February 2023 to 51.9 in March 2023. This shows that trust players in the manufacturing industry are quite high, Agus said. The performance of industry has been quite encouraging, as indicated by the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which has exceeded 50 points for 16 consecutive months. Finally, it fell from 51.2 in February 2023 to 51.9 in March 2023. This shows that trust manufacturing industry is quite high. The Ministry of Industry is also working to oversee the increased use of domestic products to protect domestic industries. This principle is also applied in establishing cooperative relations with other countries, including negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union (CEPA I-EU). We support the implementation of the agreement which also aims to maintain the competitiveness of the industrial sector in Indonesia, Agus said.

