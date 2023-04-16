IMF: Pakistani army chief played role in securing funds from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fulfill IMF prerequisites, says PM Shehbaz Sharif





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed on Saturday that army chief general Asim Munir had been instrumental in securing funds from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – an IMF precondition for striking a deal rescue with the cash-strapped nation. Addressing a ceremony here, Sharif also expressed hope that now the IMF will soon come to an agreement for the $1.1 billion sought by Pakistan.

“Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir has been instrumental in the government’s efforts to secure funds from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Sharif said.

Debt-ridden Pakistan and the IMF have failed to reach a service-level agreement on the much-needed $1.1 billion bailout aimed at preventing the country from going bankrupt.

The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package approved by the IMF in 2019, which analysts say is essential if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on its external debt obligations.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army announced that General Munir had no role in politics while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan still maintains that the ultimate power in the country’s politics rests to the chief of the army.

The Prime Minister said that after securing funds/loans, Pakistan has now met all the IMF’s “tough conditions” for the staff level deal.

“Let’s hope that the IMF will now have no excuse to delay the deal (to release a tranche of $1.1 billion),” he said. Pakistan signed a $6.5 billion bailout with the IMF in 2019 but has repeatedly reneged on its terms and so far only $3 billion has been released by the Pakistan-based crisis lender. Washington.

Sharif said the IMF had sought bilateral financial support from friendly countries ahead of the staff-level deal.

“Aware of our problems, China has extended a $2 billion loan renewal, in addition to repaying the amount of previous debt repaid by Pakistan. The UAE had committed a $3 billion loan,” he said.

“These tough conditions were set which was not easy for Pakistan to fulfill,” the prime minister said.

