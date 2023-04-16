Mom who turned her son into a cop has ‘no regrets’ now he’s jailed for life

“Even if it was such a difficult choice to make, I know I would do the same thing again”

A mother has explained how she turned her son into a police officer, which landed him a life sentence.

Donna Delbono has reported her 19-year-old son Joshua to authorities after he stabbed 16-year-old Charley Bates to death over a 20-year debt.

Joshua had stabbed Bates to death in a car park in the town of Radstock, Somerset. When he returned home to Frome, his mother called 999.

On Tuesday April 11, Delbono was jailed for life and sentenced to serve at least 21 years behind bars.

She told the Daily mail that she would do the same thing again and that she does not regret her decision.

“I was raised to know the difference between right and wrong, and to always try to do the right thing in life, no matter how hard it was. Even though it was such a difficult choice to do, I know I will do the same again,” she said.

“I couldn’t have lived with myself if I had chosen not to call the police. I feel bad that Charley Bates lost his life and my condolences go out to his family.

The mum-of-seven’s appeal to the police was played at Bristol Crown Court earlier this week.

The jury heard her say, “My sons killed someone. It was at Radstock earlier. He just got home and I found him. He’s in my house now but I can’t let him go anywhere.

When the operator asks him if he knows she’s on the phone, she replies, “Yeah, he’s there. I told him I had to do it.

The mother of seven then passed the phone to her son, who told the operator: “I don’t know anything about him (the victim) at all. I went to help my companion. I thought ‘I’m not getting stabbed’.

Donna had returned home from a night out with friends when Joshua confided in her about what had happened.

When he got home, he told his mother he was “scared” and “didn’t know what to do”, but she added that “there was only one thing what he could do to surrender to the police.

“But he said he was too terrified so I said if he didn’t call them I would. He just nodded. So I grabbed my phone and dialed 999,” Donna added.

“My son will have to live with this for the rest of his life.”

Joshua Delbono was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years behind bars this week (SWNS)

Joshua and Charley had started scrapping in the parking lot, when others started getting involved in the fight.

Joshua picked up a knife he said was left in his car by its previous owner and stabbed Charley in the heart.

He and his group then left the scene in Radstock, Somerset, after less than five minutes. Charley was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Joshua then tried to cover up his crime by burning his clothes shortly afterwards.

During the two-week trial, the jury was told Delbono, of Frome, Somerset, agreed to stab the victim – but denied murder.

After seven hours of deliberation, a jury found Joshua guilty of murder.

