Bestie Jokowi, here’s a line of positions that were led by Luhut

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhun Binsar Pandjaitan has been appointed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lead a number of important tasks.

More recently, President Joko Widodo appointed Luhut Chairman of the Task Force for Improving Palm Oil Industry Governance and Optimizing State Revenues. This was determined by Jokowi through Presidential Decree (Kepres) No. 9 of 2023 regarding the improvement of palm oil industry governance and optimization of state revenue dated April 14 2003.

As a steering team, Luhut will provide guidance to the implementation team chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara on strategic policies for the management of the palm oil industry. Meanwhile, the task force will serve until September 30, 2024.

In addition, Luhut is also responsible for leading other duties of the president. Here is a series of strategic positions attributed to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan:

Regulation of community distribution of cooking oil

Jokowi’s order to Luhut to deal with the cooking oil only came after a combination of several ministers to solve this problem did not seem optimal.

Chief of staff of the presidential staff

Luhut was sworn in on December 31, 2014. KSP has the duty and function to provide support to the President and Vice President in exercising oversight of national priority programs, policy communication and management of strategic issues.

Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security

Luhut was appointed on August 13, 2015. He replaced Tedjo Edhy Purdijatno who was affected by a cabinet reshuffle.

Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs

On July 27, 2016, Jokowi appointed Luhut Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs. Luhut replaces Rizal Ramli.

This position continued during Jokowi’s second term where there was an additional nomenclature to the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs, namely becoming the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.

Acting Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources

Jokowi also appointed Luhut when he was Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs as Acting Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (Acting Minister) on August 15, 2016.

Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment

Luhut was again ordered to pursue business in the maritime sector, but Jokowi added another investment-related object during his second administration in 2019.

Acting Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (2020)

Jokowi reappointed Luhut as Acting Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KP) on November 26, 2020. He replaced Edhy Prabowo who was involved in a corruption case involving the export of lobster seeds.

Head of the national team for the increase in the use of household products

Luhut’s appointment as Chairman of the National P3DN Team was based on Presidential Decree Number 24 of 2018. This team is responsible for monitoring the use of national production from the planning stages of procurement of goods and services down to domestic component level monitoring. of a product manufactured by government agencies.

Vice-Chairman of the Covid-19 Management and National Economic Recovery Committee

This mandate has been exercised by Luhut since July 2020. The committee was formed in accordance with Presidential Regulation number 82 of 2020.

PPKM coordinator for the Java-Bali region

Jokowi appointed Luhut PPKM Coordinator in June 2021. At that time, the transmission of the Delta variant of the Corona virus was so massive that it triggered a spike in confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19.

Luhut, according to the management of Jokowi, oversees the implementation of the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM).

Chairman of the Steering Committee for the rescue of 15 national priority lakes

Jokowi appointed Luhut as the chairman of the steering committee for the rescue of 15 national priority lakes based on presidential decree number 60 of 2021 regarding the safeguarding of national priority lakes. Luhut’s task is to provide direction in the implementation, monitoring and evaluation, as well as to foster and oversee the priority national lake rescue strategy.

National Movement Team Leader Proud Made in Indonesia

Jokowi appointed Luhut Chairman of the BBI Gernas team based on Presidential Decree No. 15 of 2021. He has held the position since September 8, 2021.

Chairman of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Rail Committee

Jokowi appointed Luhut as Chairman of the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Train Committee in October 2021. The decision was contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 93 of 2021 regarding Amendments to Presidential Regulation Number 107 of 2015 regarding Acceleration of Implementation Implementation of Rapid Train Infrastructure and Facilities between Jakarta and Bandung.

Luhut’s task is to agree and/or determine the action to be taken to meet the joint venture’s share of obligations in the event of problems relating to cost increase and/or cost evolution (cost overruns) of the project.

President of the National Water Resources Council

Luhut was appointed by Jokowi as the Chairman of the National Water Resources Board based on Presidential Regulation Number 53 of 2022 regarding the National Water Resources Board. As chairman, Luhut may determine the work plan of the National SDA Council, determine the work plan of the National SDA Council, stipulate legal procedures and decision-making procedures for the National SDA Council, and make decisions based on the results of the SDA National Council. Acts of the Council.

