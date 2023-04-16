Politics
Turkish Government Bans Activities of Turks in East Turkestan: Report
Ankara [Turkey]April 16: China’s tactic of oppressing freedom-fighting Uyghur Muslims appears to have rubbed off on Turkey as it restricts East Turkestan activity, writes Yucel Tanay in Voice Against Autocracy.
According to the author, this was not the first time that Turkey banned East Turkestan activities. Earlier, during the period of former Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz, the government banned the hanging of the Starry Sky Flag of East Turkestan.
The history of banning East Turkestan activities dates back to 1998, when Ecevit-Devlet Bahceli-Mesut Yilmaz became a coalition partner.
Previously, it was Mesut Yilmaz who officially banned the mention of the name of East Turkestan in Turkey and the hanging of the starry and crescent flag of East Turkestan with the Prime Ministry’s secret circular dated December 23, 1998 and numbered 36.
During the reign of Mesut Yilmaz, the activities of associations and foundations created by the people of East Turkestan in Turkey were limited, reported Voice Against Autocracy.
When then Interior Minister Sadettin Tantan visited China and signed the “Cooperation Agreement Against Criminals”, the Eastern Turks were branded as terrorists.
In May 2017, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the “Extradition Agreement between the Republic of Turkey and the People’s Republic of China” by the AKP government.
He announced that he had voted and accepted the “extradition agreement”, which the Turkish Grand National Assembly had not yet ratified.
Even the Uyghur families, who had been demonstrating for 17 days in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, stopped their actions after the governor of Istanbul declared that he would act as an intermediary for the acceptance of petitions.
Turkish Uyghur activist Abdulsukur Abdulbasit (Ihsan), who tries to tell the world about China’s human rights violations and oppression through various activities, is in detention.
According to Voice Against Autocracy, Uyghur activist Ihsan, whose family members were taken to concentration camps by the Chinese government because he came to Turkey, whose father was killed during interrogation by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), who has not had a new mother for 4 years and continues to seek justice, was arrested during a search of his home on the night of November 20.
Countries that respect civilized human rights accept that Uyghur Turks were victims of genocide in East Turkestan. The families of millions of people from East Turkestan are in Nazi camps in China. It is tragicomic to seek the finger of the CIA and Feton in the question of the Uyghur Turks, while the families of the victims of the East Turkestan camps ask China about the fate of their families: “Where is my family?
The name of the Sino-Maoist team, which is the voice of China in Turkey and markets China’s lies in Turkey, is called “Lightness”.
The Chinese Communist Party’s use of harsh tactics and the concentration camp method dates back to 2014. That year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a 4-day visit to Urumqi, more than a year after his came to power and there was an incident on the last day of this visit.
Under pressure from China, Turkey’s ban on the activities of East Turkestan Turks and the pressure exerted on the people of East Turkestan based in Turkey have prompted freedom-fighting Uyghur Muslims to seek new research. For the people of East Turkestan, who have been struggling for years against Chinese oppression in Turkey, the democratic countries of the West, the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, have become a new door of hope. Filling the void left by Turkey in the East Turkestan affair, these countries have opened their doors to these people, Voice Against Autocracy reported.
Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor
Open in app
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lokmattimes.com/international/turkish-govt-banning-activities-of-east-turkestan-turks-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Evsin: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Evsin, Turkey
- We must talk about NGOs – POLITICO
- 4 dead in wrong-way head-on crash on US 52 in Winston-Salem, police say
- Barendse and Kouchnareva earn singles wins in regular season finale in Lamar
- Tech Shutout Secures Pit Series 3-0 – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Xi Jinping is walking a very tightrope
- Eurovision hits Britain as stars warm up in front of UK crowd ahead of Liverpool minister | Ent & Art News
- Bollywood star to visit UAE after Eid Al Fitr
- Jimbo Fisher to Nick Saban, 5 SEC Football Coaches Most Stressed
- Leaf: the main fashion trends to follow in spring 2023
- Rich young Americans have lost faith in the stock market and are instead betting on these 3 assets
- Quantexa expands partnership with Google Cloud