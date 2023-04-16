Ankara [Turkey]April 16: China’s tactic of oppressing freedom-fighting Uyghur Muslims appears to have rubbed off on Turkey as it restricts East Turkestan activity, writes Yucel Tanay in Voice Against Autocracy.

According to the author, this was not the first time that Turkey banned East Turkestan activities. Earlier, during the period of former Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz, the government banned the hanging of the Starry Sky Flag of East Turkestan.

The history of banning East Turkestan activities dates back to 1998, when Ecevit-Devlet Bahceli-Mesut Yilmaz became a coalition partner.

Previously, it was Mesut Yilmaz who officially banned the mention of the name of East Turkestan in Turkey and the hanging of the starry and crescent flag of East Turkestan with the Prime Ministry’s secret circular dated December 23, 1998 and numbered 36.

During the reign of Mesut Yilmaz, the activities of associations and foundations created by the people of East Turkestan in Turkey were limited, reported Voice Against Autocracy.

When then Interior Minister Sadettin Tantan visited China and signed the “Cooperation Agreement Against Criminals”, the Eastern Turks were branded as terrorists.

In May 2017, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the “Extradition Agreement between the Republic of Turkey and the People’s Republic of China” by the AKP government.

He announced that he had voted and accepted the “extradition agreement”, which the Turkish Grand National Assembly had not yet ratified.

Even the Uyghur families, who had been demonstrating for 17 days in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, stopped their actions after the governor of Istanbul declared that he would act as an intermediary for the acceptance of petitions.

Turkish Uyghur activist Abdulsukur Abdulbasit (Ihsan), who tries to tell the world about China’s human rights violations and oppression through various activities, is in detention.

According to Voice Against Autocracy, Uyghur activist Ihsan, whose family members were taken to concentration camps by the Chinese government because he came to Turkey, whose father was killed during interrogation by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), who has not had a new mother for 4 years and continues to seek justice, was arrested during a search of his home on the night of November 20.

Countries that respect civilized human rights accept that Uyghur Turks were victims of genocide in East Turkestan. The families of millions of people from East Turkestan are in Nazi camps in China. It is tragicomic to seek the finger of the CIA and Feton in the question of the Uyghur Turks, while the families of the victims of the East Turkestan camps ask China about the fate of their families: “Where is my family?

The name of the Sino-Maoist team, which is the voice of China in Turkey and markets China’s lies in Turkey, is called “Lightness”.

The Chinese Communist Party’s use of harsh tactics and the concentration camp method dates back to 2014. That year, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a 4-day visit to Urumqi, more than a year after his came to power and there was an incident on the last day of this visit.

Under pressure from China, Turkey’s ban on the activities of East Turkestan Turks and the pressure exerted on the people of East Turkestan based in Turkey have prompted freedom-fighting Uyghur Muslims to seek new research. For the people of East Turkestan, who have been struggling for years against Chinese oppression in Turkey, the democratic countries of the West, the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, have become a new door of hope. Filling the void left by Turkey in the East Turkestan affair, these countries have opened their doors to these people, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

Disclaimer: This post was auto-published from an agency feed without any text editing and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app