Putin’s war, ramifications for China | Atalayar

Thirteen months after the start of the war in Ukraine and it is indeed a dead end, although there are still fierce clashes around the city of Bakhmut as well as an almost daily arrival of missiles or armed drones, even if most of them are shot down before they cause damage. Four people were killed in the latest incursion into the vicinity of kyiv. Putin can’t win the war that way, he knows.

He has just received a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to show that he still has Xi’s support, except in the form of direct military assistance, which he needs. China is ostensibly trying to broker a peace deal. They are embarrassed by this war; it affects china’s trade, not only with Ukraine, but also with other countries, especially if these nations have sympathy for Ukraine. However, a peace agreement would usually require some measure of compromise by the warring parties. And Ukraine has, with some justification, said that Russia must withdraw entirely from all Ukrainian lands it has taken. Russia would therefore have no land grabs as a result of all the trouble and damage, not to mention the acts of genocide that some of its troops perpetrated.

In recent days, President Vladimir Putin was alerted that he was wanted by the High Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, for war crimes, including genocide., executed under his wartime instructions to the army in Ukraine. In fact, he and his henchmen are to be tried for the crime of aggression, the ultimate crime as defined by the Nuremberg Tribunal after World War II. He is also guilty of having deported thousands of children, far from their families in Mariupol, towards the east of Russia. He hopes to brainwash these young people into believing that Mother Russia saves them from purgatory. This is undoubtedly the worst crime, the hell that parents have to face daily.

The odds of being arrested and deported to face charges are very slim before his death, assuming the Kremlin doesn’t wake up to reality and depose him, which doesn’t seem likely under current circumstances. However, there are not many countries where he would be welcome. The case of Slobodan Miloevi, the Serbian leader, was one of the last figures to be successfully tried and convicted for war crimes, including genocide, in the Balkan war, particularly in Kosovo. Miloevi committed suicide. Almost 3 decades have passed, but the memory lives on, just like Putin’s horrific crimes will never be forgotten, despite the fact that he cares about his legacy and hopes to be remembered as the great!

Putin started this war and the previous fight in Georgia. He looked back in history and was steeped in the Stalin era of the Soviet Union. He should have looked ahead, seen what awaited him in the world, a rapidly changing world. The population of Russia was already in decline even before the war in Ukraine. At least as many as 600,000 of his men have since fled to safer lands, to the Stans in particular. The Kremlin cannot have them and force them into the military machine. However, Russia will continue to lose population, even without the war, and the population is aging. The number by the middle of the century of the population will be about 90 million and its power and influence, just like those of other important countries of the last 3 centuries, will have diminished.

President Xi and his view of Taiwan

Chinese President Xi has declared his ambition to take over, or in his view take back, Taiwan. The date of his move is approaching, but China has some problems to manage, after the covid pandemic. Is the pandemic really over in China? The country’s economic growth has slowed considerably, although a large part of the worlds have also done so, causing some anxiety. Overseas commodity trade, on which the Chinese economy relies, may be disrupted.

There is always the Uyghur problem, as he sees it. Against all human rights, the government is trying to brainwash the Uyghur people into renouncing their religion, Islam, and following the path of authoritarian government, a pseudo form of communism. The methods used are rudimentary, where necessary, because those carrying out the rehabilitation have a free hand to exert force as they wish.

Then there is the fear of fragmentation. There is a considerable disparity in wealth between cities along the Pacific coast, such as Shanghai, and the significantly poorer interior. In short, governing China domestically is a complex task in itself.

There is little civil unrest reported in Myanmar, which may well escalate into civil war. Tensions between the military, who usurped the popular civilian government led by Aung San Su Chi more than three years ago, are behaving shamefully, raping, looting and burning villages. The largely Burmese army urged the northerners, Chins and Kachins, to rally and fight back. The same army that treated the Rohingya in the same ruthless way. The Chinese government quietly supports the military, making money from profitable, military-controlled mining operations near their common border. This serious problem in Myanmar worries the rest of the ASEAN countries, and it is a problem that the Chinese could do well without. ASEAN and China are another story.

This discourse distanced itself from Vladimir Putin and his failed attempt to subjugate Ukraine. He tried to show that China, Russia’s main ally in its special military operation, is, for its own reasons, for the end of hostilities, or at least no expansion of them. They realize however that peace will not come easily, the Ukrainians and the Russians are very far apart in what they want. The right, of course, is on the side of the Ukrainians, the aggrieved party. It would, of course, perhaps be easier if Putin were no longer the president of Russia. Possible now that he has a price on his head?

About the Author:

Doctor J Scott Younger, OBE, is a professional civil engineer; he spent 42 years in the Far East undertaking assignments in 10 countries for WB, AfDB, UNDP. He has published numerous articles; he has been a columnist for Forbes Indonesia and Globe Asia. He has served on the boards of the UK and European Chambers and was Deputy Chairman of the Intl Business Chamber for 17 years. His expertise is in infrastructure and sustainable development and he is interested in international business. He is the International Chancellor of President University, Indonesia. He is a member of the advisory board of IFIMES. Lived and worked in Thailand from 1978 to 1983 and traveled to Burma, Bangladesh and Nepal for projects.