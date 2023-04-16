President Jokowi greets the people of Indonesia and meets the German Chancellor in Hanover

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo took a morning walk and greeted the Indonesian people around the hotel where he spent the night in Hanover, Germany on Sunday (4/16/2023).

The President appeared to leave the hotel around 10:40 a.m. local time (WS) or 3:40 p.m. WIB accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Investment Minister/BKPM Chief Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and of Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno.

In a press release from the presidential secretariat, the head of state appeared to be enjoying his morning walk in the fresh spring air on his second day in Germany.

On the way, the president Jokowi I saw Indonesians and immediately greeted them.

Soon after, the former Mayor of Solo who is also the former Governor of DKI Jakarta then returned to the hotel where he spent the night.

In the afternoon, President Jokowi is to hold a business meeting with several German companies.

Afterwards, the President accompanied by Mrs. Iriana will go to Hannover’s town hall to sign the state capital’s guestbook.

President Jokowi is also due to attend the opening of Hannover Messe 2023 with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hannover Congress Centrum (HCC).

On the next agenda, the Head of State will go to the Guest House of the Lower Saxony government to hold a bilateral meeting with the Chancellor of Germany which will end with a banquet.



