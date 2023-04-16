Architect of Northern Ireland peace deal Bertie Ahern urges DUP to compromise to end Stormont standoff | Political news

The lack of power-sharing in Stormont is “very unsatisfactory”, said former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern as he urged the DUP to reach a compromise.

He argued that the Unionist Party’s rigid position was neither tenable nor sustainable and was not in the interests of North Ireland.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Mr Ahern praised by Rishi Sunak efforts to restore devolved institutions as he argued it had been “very difficult” for Dublin to cope with Boris Johnson during Brexit.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:06

Ahern: ‘We found it very difficult to deal with Boris Johnson’



He made the comments as commemorations continued in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic peace accord, of which he was one of the architects.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely marked an end to the murderous violence of the Troubles and established power sharing.

The institutions are currently suspended as part of a boycott by the DUP against post-Brexit trade deals that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The UK and Brussels have agreed to a revamped deal known as the Windsor frameaimed at resolving the difficulties caused by the controversy Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the DUP argued that problems remain and that the latest deal still leaves the region subject to EU rules.

This meant there was no functioning administration during the US President’s recent visit Joe Bidenwhich Mr Ahern described as a “great own goal”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





1:55

What is the Good Friday Agreement?



Mr Ahern told Sky News: ‘The fact that the institutions are not operational is very unsatisfactory.

He added: “Politics is the art of compromise.

“You don’t make much progress in politics if you don’t.

“And I think we have to move away from, you know, that’s the position and no other position is satisfactory, it’s not tenable or sustainable.

“And it’s not in the interest of the people of Northern Ireland, there are huge problems in Northern Ireland like everywhere else.”

Learn more:

Joe Biden’s controversial comments on Ireland

Blair calls for ‘leadership’ as he looks back on 25 years since Good Friday Agreement

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:43

Biden argues for NI power sharing





Mr. Ahern contrasted Mr. Sunak’s approach with that taken by Mr. Johnson.

He said: “To be honest, I don’t care who the Prime Minister of the UK is, it’s a matter for the UK, but you will understand that we found it very difficult to deal with Boris.

“He seems like a very colorful guy and a very nice guy but, you know, we had problems with the backstop, we had problems with protocol, we had a lot of problems with Brexit in the first place.

“Quite frankly I don’t think we would have had the institutions of Northern Ireland on and off for the last six or seven years if it hadn’t been for Brexit and that has caused us difficulties and problems incalculable.

“But we in Ireland are trying to live in the future and we’re trying to get things done and, you know, I think what we need to do now is Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, he’s really done some good job in our opinion here over the last six months he has reinvigorated the effort to get everything working in Northern Ireland.”

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts

Mr Ahern will be among those attending a major conference in Belfast from Monday to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

Other guests include Mr. Sunak, Mr Tony Blairformer U.S. Senator George Mitchell, who helped broker the landmark deal, and bill clintonwho was President of the United States in 1998.