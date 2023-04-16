Imran ready to discuss with PDM government: JI chief





(L to R) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq and Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. PID/INP/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Is Imran Khan ready to hold talks with PDM government? Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq says the two sides agreed to hold talks and discuss the ongoing political crisis in the country.

JI Ameer confirmed to The News that he had held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the ongoing political crisis. According to the head of JI, the current economic, constitutional and political crises demand that politicians sit down and find a solution. The JI chief told The News, I briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that the ongoing crisis cannot be resolved by any single party or political leader. It is therefore necessary that all directions sit down to get the country out of the quagmire. The Prime Minister gave his agreement and showed his will to dialogue with all the political leaders of the country, including Imran Khan.

JI Ameer further said that before meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he held a meeting with former Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday (Saturday). According to the head of the JI, Imran Khan has also shown his willingness to dialogue with the PDM government.

The head of the JI will also organize meetings with the leaders of other political parties and convince them to sit down together for the welfare of the country. It will also consult with other key stakeholders to pull the country out of the crisis through meaningful national dialogue.

Apart from the Jamaat-e-Islami leader, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also formed a three-member committee comprising former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira to build political consensus within the the ruling alliance to hold a dialogue with the political parties. The committee held several meetings with leaders of the ruling alliance, including Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar and others.

It is important to note here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, also emphasized dialogue between all political leaderships. During the hearing of the election postponement case last month, the Chief Justice asked councils representing political parties to consult with their leaders about the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, no leader was willing to dialogue with each other at that time.

When contacted, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed to The News that the head of JI had held a meeting with Imran Khan. The party issued a press release accordingly.

According to the statement, Imran Khan is ready to hold talks within constitutional limits. During the meeting, the head of JI suggested forming a committee to hold a dialogue on the upcoming elections, the press release read.

The News sent a request to the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, but she did not respond to this request from the scribes.

