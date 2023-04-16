China has outclassed the United States in Middle East relations

A Sino-American confrontation over Taiwan could have more global implications that would test the entire international system than even the war in Ukraine.

Despite the threat of it turning into a world war and the effects it has had outside Europe, from grain to oil, the war in Ukraine remains a localized rather than a global crisis, at least for the moment.

Another difference is that China does not seek solidarity in the conflict and prefers states to remain neutral, while Russia and NATO both seek allies in their mutual stalemate. Ukraine has tested Washington’s leadership in Europe and its ability to reduce Russia’s international decision-making role.

But the world is watching Taiwan closely, hoping to avoid a direct superpower clash, and many countries are taking precautions.

The Arab world, particularly the Gulf, does not feel particularly compelled to take sides between China or the United States. Taiwan is not their battle, and they will likely try to stay neutral for as long as possible unless developments force them to do otherwise. Nevertheless, the Gulf’s relations with China, which are progressing on several levels, are worth analyzing as well as the reasons for the perceptions among many of a cooling of regional relations with the United States. Perhaps understanding one can help to understand the other.

It is no coincidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping chose the words strategic trust as the basis for China-Arab and China-Gulf relations when he visited Riyadh earlier this year. A crisis of confidence with the United States is something even American politicians admit, due to inconsistent American policies that often shift and twist in startling ways.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 8, 2022. Reuters

It seems that China has decided that the lack of Arab confidence in the coherence of American policies is an opportunity for it to invest in this lack of confidence. He decided to attract the confidence of the Arabs not only in the consistency of Chinese economic, political and trade policies, but also in the consistency of his belief in the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and the nature of the systems of government. in China. , these states.

China is fluent in the language of interests, with all the adaptations and bargaining that this requires. China has made this approach the basis of its Belt and Road Initiative, the core of its strategy for international relations. To avoid colliding with issues it considers none of its business, China has adopted policies that respect sensitivities, accept differences in ideologies, and insist on non-interference in Arab states and the Gulf, in accordance with its own principle of non-interference.

None of this invalidates the key security ties that bind the United States to the Arab Gulf states.

In contrast, the United States adopts policies that ignore the exceptionalism of others and makes demands on the Gulf Arab states written in an American language that ignore differences in cultures and norms. Of course, this in no way negates the fact that the Biden administration is right in many of its foreign policy positions stemming from the principles of freedom and responsibility.

The inconsistency of the administrations has many manifestations often stemming from a feeling of American superiority vis-à-vis the Gulf, and to others stemming from a misjudgment and misreading of policies, or even simply from fake speech. President Joe Bidens’ remarks on restoring diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, following their China-brokered deal, are an example of this.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, left, holds hands with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, right, and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on April 6. PA

The US president blundered when he said after the news: The better the relationship between Israel and its Arab neighbors, the better for everyone. With the remarks, he appeared to reject China’s mediation and Saudi Arabia’s decision to improve relations with Iran, instead of joining the Abraham Accords with Israel. Indeed, a Saudi rapprochement with Israel would not be a greater gain for the kingdom than a rapprochement with Iran with the support of China. It would have been better if Mr. Biden had not gone down this path and reinforced the belief that the United States does not understand Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

Moreover, a China-backed warming of Saudi-Iranian relations has gone into immediate implementation or at least testing in Yemen, where US diplomacy has failed to resolve the crisis in part due to hostility. instinctive attitude of the United States towards Saudi Arabia. The guarantees provided in the Chinese efforts are exactly what convinced Saudi Arabia to negotiate with Iran. China has taken steps to build strategic trust as a serious, consistent and reliable partner capable of moving forward.

None of this invalidates the key security ties that bind the United States to the Arab Gulf states. Gulf security is a cornerstone of international security and energy price stability. True, there are no more American bases in Saudi Arabia, but there are American bases in Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. Deterrent technology has replaced the need for traditional bases, an example of which are the nuclear-powered aircraft carriers first seen in the Gulf. Therefore, China has not suddenly replaced the United States as the alternative security partner of the Gulf Arab states, whose only security relationship remains with Washington as part of their long-standing strategic relationship.

The ambivalence expressed openly and persistently by some Gulf states will not destroy the strategic partnership with the United States, but will certainly have implications for the Sino-American strategic confrontation and standoff over Taiwan.

Just as pragmatism meant that the United States’ European partners in NATO and the war in Ukraine took a neutral tone toward Taiwan, so pragmatism demanded the same of the Gulf states. The Taiwan question is between the United States and China, not between the West and China.

On his return from a state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe had no interest in aggravating the crisis in Taiwan and should pursue a strategy independent of Washington and Beijing. Interestingly, Mr Macron said in an interview with Politico: The question Europeans need to answer is it in our interest to speed up [a crisis] in Taiwan? No. The worst would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and a Chinese overreaction, adding that Europe must take the time to build its position as the third superpower alongside the United States. United States and China.

These remarks are important because of the almost total European dependence on the United States in the war in Ukraine, which is existential for the continent. They are important because they express European dissent from the American position on Taiwan, despite the American attempt to present the Taiwan issue as a battle between democracy and autocracy. Europe is in a difficult situation because it relies on the United States in Ukraine but opposes American provocations of China in Taiwan, at a time when trade between Europe and China is worth more of 500 billion dollars.

Next month the G7 will meet in Japan. The summit should be hostile to China. Europe is worried not only because a Western confrontation with China would encourage a Sino-Russian rapprochement, which would have an impact on the war in Ukraine, but also because Europe’s dependence on American power in Ukraine will ultimately not be able to resist American pressure to take a stand. against Beijing.

The Chinese president asks his friends not to intervene. Mr. Biden is doing the opposite, expecting Friends of the Americas to take his stand on what he sees as a Chinese design to swallow up an independent, democratic nation. Whether through friendly lobbying or a crude request, it will be difficult for states to maintain neutrality if the battle escalates into a direct US-China confrontation. In this scenario, the war in Ukraine could look like a picnic compared to the global implications of the Taiwan crisis.

