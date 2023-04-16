Relieved Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is safe, Indian Prime Minister Modi says





New Delhi : Condemning the “violent incident” at a public event in Wakayama, Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he was relieved that his “friend” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was safe. Prime Minister Modi said India condemns all acts of violence. Kishida was evacuated from a location in Wakayama city on Saturday after an explosion was heard, Japanese state media NHK reported. According to Japanese officials, Kishida was safe and sound during the incident.

“I learned of a violent incident at a public event in Wakayama Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence,” PM Modi tweeted.

One person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident in which Kishida was evacuated after a “smoke bomb” was thrown at him during an election campaign in the city of Wakayama, CNN reported.

The man was arrested “on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business” after throwing “what appeared to be a smoke bomb,” CNN said.

In a speech broadcast on Japan’s public broadcaster NHK following the attack, Japan’s prime minister said police were investigating the blast and apologized for raising concerns, adding that “we let’s run an important election for our country”.

Kishida resumed campaigning for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party soon after and gave a speech at Wakayama Station, CNN reported.

The dramatic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local fishing port of Saikazaki. The arrested man was taken to Wakayama West Police Station for questioning. Wakayama Nishi Police Station officials told CNN they could not yet release any information about the suspect. They said more details would be announced in the future. Video footage released by NHK shows members of the public fleeing and a man arrested following the incident. Footage showed several men believed to be police officers holding the suspect to the ground. Other footage showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida’s direction, CNN reported.

