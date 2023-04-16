PTI forms three-member committee to join JI bid for talks with government





(L-R) PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and former Punjab Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rashid. Insaf.pk/Radio Pakistan/APPThe committee includes Pervez Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mehmood ur Rashid. Asad Umar says the dialogue will take place to free themselves from current political issues.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a three-member committee that would lead negotiations with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) after the latter announced a new attempt to start talks between the government and the party led by Imran Khan due to the deteriorating economic and political situation in this cash-strapped country.

Secretary General Asad Umar made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, saying the decision was made after a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Emir JI Sirajul Haq to free himself from current issues.

Issuing a notification in this regard, Umar said the committee includes former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary and former Punjab Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid.

A day earlier, the JI emir had initiated efforts to bring the PTI and the ruling alliance to the negotiating table by holding separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the head of the PTI.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, the current political situation in the country and the judicial crisis were discussed. Leaders agreed that problems should be solved with collective wisdom.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said the meetings remained very fruitful, with the two sides agreeing to sit down at the negotiating table to end the months-long standoff, which has severely affected the economy of the country. countries and the masses.

The PTI leader and his party have been staging protests since their ousting in April last year and demanding a snap election, which the government has consistently denied.

The PTI dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies in its attempt to force the government to hold nationwide elections, but the administration led by Shehbaz stood still.

But the situation took a turn when the Supreme Court ordered elections in Punjab to be held on May 14. However, the parliament rejected the verdict, which led to opposition between the judiciary and the government.

The JI had decided to contact political parties to build consensus for holding elections on the same day, he added. The country cannot afford chaos right now, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif confirmed, quoting Haq.

The two sides agreed to continue meetings and also include other parties in the process, the JI chief added.

He maintained that the JI delegation also met the President of the PTI at his residence in Zaman Park during which the latter appreciated the efforts of the former.

Both sides agreed to continue contact after Eid ul Fitr.

