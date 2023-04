Conservative president slammed for Sunaks’ broken promises on growing economy

The conservative president faced questions criticizing Rishi Sunaks’ broken promises on the economy Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Greg Hands appeared on the program and was asked about the prime ministers’ five key promises to voters ahead of the next general election. They considered growing the economy, stopping small boats crossing the Channel carrying asylum seekers, halving inflation, reducing nations’ debt and reducing waiting times for the NHS. Asked about the pledges, Hands said No. 10 was working very hard in his efforts to achieve them. We are still working very hard to achieve the five priorities: halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, stopping ships and reducing hospital waiting lists, he said. Register to our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter However, Kuenssberg pointed out that UK GDP did not increase in February. What happened to the economy in February? she asked. Hands replied: Well, in February it was not one of the best results, but in January it was up 0.3%. We had the best growth in the G7 in 2021 and 2022. Overall, with this Conservative government, we have a record of growth that we can be proud of. Earlier in the week, Sunak also admitted that his plan to shut down small boats “will not happen overnight” as he refused to guarantee it would materialize by the next general election. Hands faces questions over slow UK growth in 2023 BBC/Getty Speaking to Sky News earlier today, Hands got candid about the Tories’ chances in the upcoming local election. Independent expectations are that the Conservatives will lose more than a thousand seats and Labor must make big gains, he said. Sunak himself has been concerned about Joe Biden’s arrival in Belfast recently, but things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Prime Minister. Biden was greeted by Sunak as he arrived in the city for a four-day tour of the UK and Ireland – but people quickly noticed something quite odd when the US president stepped off the plane. The pair shook hands before Biden appeared to nudge Sunak out of the way so he could join someone else, with the prime minister looking puzzled as to where he was supposed to be. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

