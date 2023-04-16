Brazilian Lula urges US to stop stoking war in Ukraine, backs mediation





The Brazilian president spoke on Sunday of joint mediation for Russia’s war in Ukraine with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while accusing the United States and Europe of prolonging the conflict. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was wrapping up an official visit to China and the United Arab Emirates after returning for a third term, said the two countries and others should join a “political G-20” to try to end the war. The veteran leftist, who has been accused of being too comfortable with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also remarked that the war was caused “by decisions made by two countries”. “President Putin is not taking any initiative to stop the war. (President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy of Ukraine is not taking any initiative to stop the war,” Lula said, speaking through an official translator, to the journalists in Abu Dhabi. “Europe and the United States continue to make their contribution to continue the war. So they must sit around the table and say: ‘Enough’.” While in China, Lula accused Washington of “encouraging” war by supplying arms to Ukraine. He also denounced the dominance of the dollar in global trade, calling for a new currency for transactions between BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The 77-year-old said he spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping about forming a group of countries to arbitrate, modeled on the group of economies progress of the G-20. “The G-20 was formed to bail out the (global) economy that was in crisis,” Lula said. “Now it is important to create another type of G-20 to end this war and establish peace. This is my intention and I believe we will achieve great success. “Yesterday I spoke to the Sheikh about the war. I spoke about the war to Xi Jinping. And I think we meet a group of people who prefer to talk about peace than war. And so I think we will be successful.” Lula said he has already discussed his initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of some South American countries. Despite his comments about the United States, the 77-year-old, who returned to power in January after serving two terms from 2003 to 2010, is also looking to get closer to Washington. His visit to China and the United Arab Emirates, postponed by a bout of pneumonia, came after a meeting with US President Joe Biden in February. Unlike Western powers, neither China nor Brazil imposed sanctions on Moscow following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The UAE has maintained a neutral stance in the dispute.

