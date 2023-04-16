Climate in sight: Chancellor Scholz opens Hannover Messe 2023 | NDR.de – News – Lower Saxony





Status: 04/16/2023 12:33 Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) opens the Hannover Messe this evening. Central theme of the industrial fair: climate-friendly production. On Monday, the fair will also be officially open to visitors. Scholz and the president of this year’s partner country Indonesia, Joko Widodo, are expected in Hanover in the evening. On Monday morning, at the official opening, they are also planning a tour of the fair together. Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP), Prime Minister of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil and the head of the Association of Electrical and Digital Industry (ZVEI), Gunther Kegel, expected at the convention center. Automation and machine learning at the center of the show This year, manufacturers are showcasing technologies at the Hanover fairgrounds that are intended to lead to CO2-neutral production and a resource-efficient circular economy in the medium term. More specifically, it is about energy management and the development of a hydrogen economy. The show also focuses on automation and machine learning, as well as artificial intelligence and networked manufacturing processes. “The path to climate-neutral production goes through Hanover,” trade fair manager Jochen Kckler told the trade fair website on Wednesday. Industry has a key role to play when it comes to reducing emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases and developing energy-efficient products.

VIDEO: Hannover: 75 years of the Deutsche Messe (September 2, 2022) (2 Min) Blockchain, AI, e-mobility: 4,000 exhibitors are on site “We currently have four major challenges: climate change, energy shortages, disrupted supply chains and a shortage of skilled workers,” Kckler said when presenting the program in February. “The solutions for this will be technical in nature. And the solutions come together at the Hannover Messe.” Around 4,000 exhibitors will present themselves at the Hanover fairgrounds until April 21. These include Siemens, SAP and Festo. A number of mid-sized companies have also signed up, Kckler says. In addition, more than 300 startups come to Hannover. They will present products and solutions in the field of “blockchain and machine learning, digital twins and IT/OT integration up to e-mobility and green hydrogen”, according to the organizer. More participants than expected last year Regarding the number of visitors, Kckler was optimistic that the previous year’s figure of around 75,000 participants, which was still influenced by Corona, would be significantly exceeded. The pre-pandemic level, when more than 200,000 people came, will probably not be reached again. More information

Good sleep is becoming more and more important for Germans. At the first "sleep fair", vendors give advice on the ideal place to sleep.

London justifies the cancellation by "limited funds". The Hannover Fair had requested the state for the year 2024.

