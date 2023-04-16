Army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistani politics: Imran Khan





Last updated: April 16, 2023, 08:57 IST

Imran Khan warned against attempts to install corrupt politicians in power on Friday while announcing plans for mass protests after Eid. (Image: Reuters file)

Addressing his party’s supporters from his residence, Imran Khan urged the people to stand with the Supreme Court as the ‘imported government’ tries to bring it down

The army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistani politics and everyone follows his decisions, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan says, blaming the military establishment for siding with corrupt mafias in the country to ensure that he would not return to power.

Speaking to Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf: party supporters from his Zaman Park residence here on Friday night, Khan urged the people to stand with the Supreme Court as the imported government tries to bring it down.

The army chief is the most powerful person in Pakistani politics. All follow his decisions. The military establishment is siding with the corrupt mafia Sharifs and Zardaris only to ensure I don’t return to power, he said.

The coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League and Nawaz has imposed an undeclared ban on the broadcasting of speeches by PTI leaders by the country’s electronic media.

Expressing his serious concerns over the division of the country’s Supreme Court, Khan said it would be a great tragedy for the country.

The division of the Supreme Court will be a great tragedy. I call on the nation to stand with the Supreme Court at a time when this imported government is doing everything possible to discredit it.

Let me tell you that democracy in Pakistan is now hanging by a thread called the Supreme Court and everyone who wants democracy in the country should support it, the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has said.

The head of the PTI said that if the government did not stop conspiring against the supreme court and continued to defy the implementation of its decision to hold elections in Punjab on May 14, the nation must prepare to descend into the street after Eid.

I will lead this campaign from the front, he said.

Khan also reminded the military establishment to keep in mind that he could no longer force the nation to accept corrupt leaders.

The establishment should be aware that when a nation rises up, violent tactics don’t work. Tortures and excesses have been committed before against the leaders and workers of my party to silence them, but it did not work. And it won’t work anymore, I want to tell them, he said.

Khan, who was shot and wounded after an attack on his rally in Punjab in November, reiterated that plans were underway in powerful circles in the country to have him killed.

Earlier, he named senior ISI officer Major General Faisal Naseer, whom Khan calls Dirty Harry, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah behind the attempt on his life.

Read all the latest news here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed) Majid AlamMajid Alam is deputy editor at News18.com. He has reported on politics, politics, environment and health. He enjoys combining data and mul…Read More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/army-chief-is-the-most-powerful-person-in-pakistans-politics-imran-khan-7560097.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related